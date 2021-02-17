Disney+ Holds On To Classic Sitcoms Instead Of Live Sports For 2021

Your favorite ladies are heading to Disney+ this year after the platform switched from possibly live streaming sports to obtaining classic sitcom rights instead. The Golden Girls will be a different direction than some had thought Disney might have gone in when word spread about possible involvement in streaming European sporting events such as Premier League. The international service of Star announced by the streaming medium clarified the intention to not go into other territories such as sports for the time being. The amount of content being planned along with projects in the works for Disney+ are looking to be plenty for them in the meantime. The focus is ultimately on having a successful launch of the Star service on February 23rd. This move will likely level-up the competition between streaming services for audience retention.

Many classic and favorite titles from television are going to be finding their way to Disney+ with this launch. These titles include names such as Lost, Grey's Anatomy, and even American Horror Story. The catalog can be described as "iconic" by those working for the platform; this becomes obvious with how much reach they have with networks such as ABC, ESPN, and more. With this list of shows comes a big name, The Golden Girls, a personal favorite of mine, but also of many younger and older viewers alike. Obtaining the rights to stream certain content will become the most important point in this streaming competition for sure. What Disney+ is able to offer compared to others will either make or break their price tags per month, especially if that price goes up at all in the future. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this latest decision by Disney+ and whether you'll be a member going forward.