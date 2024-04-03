Posted in: Disney+, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: bob iger, disney, lucasfilm, Marvel Studios

Disney Not Looking to "Advance Any Kind of Agenda": CEO Bob Iger

CEO Bob Iger says it's Disney's job "to entertain first and foremost" while still maintaining its "responsibility to do good in the world."

"Why do I have to have a Marvel [movie] that's all women? Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do that? Why can't I have 'Marvels' that are both? Why do I need an all-Black cast?" The individual who said that – activist investor Nelson Peltz – lost his bid to secure some spots on the Disney Board of Directors, a move that originated from Peltz's belief that Disney was suffering because it had spent too much time pursuing a "woke" agenda. During today's shareholders meeting, where the voting results were announced, Disney CEO Bob Iger addressed the company's role when it comes to addressing important social and/or political issues – emphasizing that Disney's job "is to entertain first and foremost" while still adhering to the company's "responsibility to do good in the world" without advancing "any kind of agenda."

"Our job is to entertain first and foremost, and by telling great stories, we continue to have a positive impact on the world and inspire future generations, just as we've done for over 100 years. Disney has always been and will continue to be a source of hope, joy, and optimism for people of all ages. We're committed to telling stories that reflect the world around us and using those stories to entertain people from all walks of life," Iger shared during the call from earlier today.

Iger added, "I've always believed that we have a responsibility to do good in the world. But we know our job is not to advance any kind of agenda. So, as long as I'm in the job, I'm going to continue to be guided by a sense of decency and respect. And we will always trust our instincts." The CEO's comments about the company's social/political responsibilities came after two proposals – one requesting that Disney stay out of progressive politics and another requesting that the company take a more progressive approach to the candidates and causes that it supports.

