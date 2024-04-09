Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: bob iger, disney, nelson peltz, opinion

Disney Releases Official Board Vote Tallies: Iger at 94%; Peltz at 31%

Disney released official board vote tallies from its recent shareholders meeting, with 9 of its 12 candidates hitting 90%+ shares in favor.

If we're speaking strictly from a "geek" standpoint, the choice seemed pretty clear. On one hand, you had activist investor Nelson Peltz – who dropped steaming piles of opinions like this one: "Why do I have to have a Marvel [movie] that's all women? Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do that? Why can't I have 'Marvels' that are both? Why do I need an all-Black cast?" On the other hand, you have Disney CEO Bob Iger – the man whom Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost credits with being one of the show's biggest defenders when it was first getting off the ground.

Thankfully, Peltz & his slate lost their bid to secure some spots on the Disney Board of Directors – a move that originated from Peltz's belief that Disney was suffering because it had spent too much time pursuing a "woke" agenda. Now, we're learning just how soundly Iger & his slate defeated Peltz – with nine of Disney's 12 director candidates receiving more than 90% of shares voting in favor of them (with Iger receiving 94% of shares noting in his favor).

During the shareholders meeting earlier this month, Iger addressed the company's role when it comes to addressing important social and/or political issues – emphasizing that Disney's job "is to entertain first and foremost" while still adhering to the company's "responsibility to do good in the world" without advancing "any kind of agenda."

"Our job is to entertain first and foremost, and by telling great stories, we continue to have a positive impact on the world and inspire future generations, just as we've done for over 100 years. Disney has always been and will continue to be a source of hope, joy, and optimism for people of all ages. We're committed to telling stories that reflect the world around us and using those stories to entertain people from all walks of life," Iger shared during the call from earlier today.

Iger added, "I've always believed that we have a responsibility to do good in the world. But we know our job is not to advance any kind of agenda. So, as long as I'm in the job, I'm going to continue to be guided by a sense of decency and respect. And we will always trust our instincts." The CEO's comments about the company's social/political responsibilities came after two proposals – one requesting that Disney stay out of progressive politics and another requesting that the company take a more progressive approach to the candidates and causes that it supports.

