Doctor Who, AEW WrestleDream, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW WrestleDream, American Horror Stories, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Tracker, The Penguin, Doctor Who, and more!

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW WrestleDream, American Horror Stories, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Tracker, The Penguin, Doctor Who, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, AEW WrestleDream, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, CBS's Ghosts, Hulu's American Horror Stories, BBC & Disney+'s The War Between The Land and The Sea, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, CBS's Tracker, Scream TV, HBO's The Penguin, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Peacock's The Office Spinoff, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 13, 2024:

The Office: Daniels & Koman's Peacock Spinoff Series Adds 4 to Cast

Jon Moxley Defeats Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream

SNL 50 Cold Open: Family Feud Sees Team Harris vs. Team Trump (VIDEO)

AEW WrestleDream: Takeshita Wins Gold, Swerve Strickland Returns

Adam Cole Returns at AEW WrestleDream After MJF Also Returns

SNL 50 Pregame: Grande's 2016 Cut for Time Sketches; Nicks/"Nightbird"

My Hero Academia Final Season Set for 2025; Teaser Released

Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 3 "Halloween 4: The Witch" Preview: Sam on Trial?

American Horror Stories Releases "Clone" & "X" Opening Intros (VIDEO)

Doctor Who Spinoff Filming "Until Just Before Christmas"; RTD Tease

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Shares BTS "The Book of Carol" Images

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 1: "Out of the Past" Clip: Colter Has Questions

Scream TV's Horrifying October Lineup: "Halloween," Elvira & More

The Penguin Episode 4: "Cent'Anni" Images Tease Sofia Falcone Secrets

SNL OG Dan Aykroyd: Saturday Night Film "Stand-Alone Masterpiece"

AEW WrestleDream Preview: Is This the End of Bryan Danielson?

Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa & The Disappearing Season 3 Announcement

