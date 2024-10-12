Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW WrestleDream, bryan danielson, wrestling

AEW WrestleDream Preview: Is This the End of Bryan Danielson?

The Chadster previews AEW WrestleDream, mourns Bryan Danielson's potential retirement, and warns readers to avoid Tony Khan's latest attempt to ruin wrestling. 😤🚫💔

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 Tonight could be the last time The Chadster sees Bryan Danielson wrestle as a full-time performer, and it's happening in AEW of all places! 😡 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄 The Chadster will be glad to see the end of "Bryan Danielson," the man who literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW, but The Chadster hopes to see the return of WWE Superstar "Daniel Bryan," one of the greatest and most virtuous wrestlers of all time. 🙏💖

AEW WrestleDream Full Card Preview

Now, The Chadster supposes The Chadster should preview tonight's AEW WrestleDream card, even though it pains The Chadster to do so. 😔 First off, Swerve Strickland is set to return, but The Chadster doesn't really care what he has to say. 🥱 The Chadster was hoping Swerve would come to his senses and rejoin WWE during his absence after losing that disgusting Lights Out match, but apparently not. 😒

Hangman Adam Page will face returning Jay White, who called out the deranged Hangman for a match. 🤠 How can anyone wrestling in AEW and caring about their dumb belts be taken seriously? 🤔 And Swerve might get involved, which just shows that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about how to protect the sanctity of the rules of wrestling. 🙄

Then there's Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos. 👻 Mortos has joined a new stable with RUSH and Dralistico under Jake The Snake Roberts, another legend who has tarnished his once great WWE legacy. 🐍 Hologram is undefeated in AEW, but can anyone name one single WWE Superstar Hologram has beaten? Exactly. 😤

Darby Allin will face longtime rival Brody King. Kind said that Allin doesn't appreciate AEW because he's too busy looking for thrills doing stuff like skateboarding down Mt. Everest. 🛹 Personally, The Chadster thinks that trying to be an emo Evil Knievel is a better use of anyone's time than wrestling in AEW. 🏍️

Chris Jericho, flanked by his Learning Tree faction, will face Mark Briscoe for Briscoe's ROH Championship. 🏆 Tony Khan is just cheating by putting an ROH belt on the line on an AEW PPV to make the card seem more stacked. The Chadster's not gonna fall for it. 🧠 Jericho has tried to make this match feel important by bringing up Briscoe's deceased brother, but does ROH even have a TV deal? As far as The Chadster is concerned, they're not a real wrestling promotion and that's not a real belt. 🙄

The Scapegoat Jack Perry will defend the TNT Championship against Katsuyori Shibata. 📺 The fact that Perry continues to wrestle and hold a championship is a slap in the face of beloved WWE Superstar CM Punk. 👋😢 The Chadster is sure Tony Khan will be laughing all night thinking about how much he's hurt Punk's feeling, and it's just so unfair!

Will Ospreay will defend the AEW International Championship in a triple threat against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita. 🌍 The Chadster's been crying every single day since Ricochet betrayed the WWE Universe and joined AEW. 😭 The Chadster expects Takeshita to probably win with interference from the Don Callis Family. 🤼‍♂️ Maybe Kyle Fletcher will betray Ospreay to prove his loyalty to the Family, which would be just so ironic considering the lack loyalty anyone in the company shows toward WWE. 🙄

Private Party is set to challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. 🏅 The Bucks are authority figures, and regardless of their contributions to ruining wrestling, all authority figures must be respected. That's how you pay your dues. That's the WWE way. 🫡 If Private Party had come up in the WWE developmental system, they would understand this.

Mariah May will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale. 👑 Nightingale has grown into a top international star during her time in AEW, but is being a star outside of WWE even something to be proud of? 🤔 We haven't seen Toni Storm, May's mentor who she betrayed to take the title from, since she lost to May. Could she return tonight? That's the sort of attention-craving booking Tony Khan is known for. 🙄

Finally, in the main event, AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will put his title on the line against Jon Moxley. 🏆 Moxley has been on a violent crusade in AEW, warning about some mysterious thing that's coming and claiming he's doing it to protect AEW. A lot of people think that Moxley is alluding to Shane McMahon coming to AEW, and if that were to happen, it would be completely devastating. 😱 As for Danielson, a loss here will mean his retirement from full-time performing, but the bright side is that it might put him one step closer to joining the WWE Hall of Fame and signing a legends contract, and if The Chadster is known for anything, it's relentless optimism, so The Chadster is choosing to look on the bright side here.

Tony Khan Turns The Chadster's Dreams Into WrestleNightmares

The Chadster had a terrifying nightmare last night about this PPV. 😰 In the dream, The Chadster was trapped in the Tacoma Dome, desperately trying to find an exit before the show started. 🏟️ Every time The Chadster opened a door, Tony Khan was there, dressed as different wrestlers from the card. 👺 First, he was Swerve Strickland, then Jay White, then Hologram. Each time, he'd chase The Chadster through the arena, getting closer and closer. 🏃‍♂️ The worst part was when Tony Khan appeared as Bryan Danielson and tried to put The Chadster in the Yes Lock. 🔒 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, shouting "Auughh man! So unfair!" 😓 Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams! 😤

How to Not Watch AEW WrestleDream

Readers, you need to avoid buying this PPV at all costs. 🚫 Not only will you be subject to AEW's terrible so-called wrestling, but you'll be helping to fund Tony Khan's crusade to ruin the wrestling business WWE worked so hard to build, and to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! 💔 The main card starts at 8E/5P, with the Zero Hour pre-show (featuring Harley Cameron vs. Anna Jay, Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage, and MxM Collection vs. The Acclaimed) starting at 6:30E/3:30 Pacific. It's not even safe to go on social media. 📱❌

AEW WrestleDream is available over traditional PPV providers in the United States and Canada, on Triller TV, on PPV.com, via YouTube, and even live at some Dave & Busters locations. 📺🍔 Those are all the places you must avoid at all costs tonight, lest you accidentally purchase the PPV. 🙅‍♂️

The Chadster will be spending the evening in his Mazda Miata, listening to Smash Mouth, and drinking White Claw seltzers to drown out the pain of another AEW PPV. 🚗🎵🍹 It's the only way The Chadster can cope with Tony Khan's relentless obsession with ruining The Chadster's life. 😔💔

