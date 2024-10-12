Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, my hero academia

My Hero Academia Final Season Set for 2025; Teaser Released

Check out the key art poster and teaser confirming that the anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia will end its run in 2025.

On social media, My Hero Academia posted a new key visual for the upcoming season and a teaser for it as well. On both, we see Deku powered up with a good mask half torn and promising that My Hero Academia will return for its final season in 2025. The last episode of the seventh season aired today – a phenomenal adaptation of the arc from the manga. It did an impressive job of being able to evoke the same feelings I had when I was reading the manga. Following the credits, we see a crumbled-down UA building with a crumpled All Might trading card at the bottom – with the words "To be continued… Final Season."

It is not really a surprise to read the next season will be the last considering that the My Hero Academia manga recently ended its run. In terms of the anime and where things ended with the events of this season, it only makes sense that things could wrap up in one more season. This adaptation has done a remarkable job in bringing Kohei Horikoshi's manga to life and making viewers feel for these characters. This final upcoming season will continue under the direction of Kenji Nagasaki (chief director) and Naomi Nakayama at studio BONES. Also, Yusuke Kuroda (writer and series composition), Yoshihiko Umakoshi & Hitomi Odashima (character designs), and Yuki Hayashi (music composition) will be part of the final run.

It is exciting to see the anime we have followed for so long finally come to an end. It is also very bittersweet, as we will be saying, but to do many characters we love along with it, and I will definitely miss having more My Hero Academia episodes to look forward to. The anime has been exceptional in terms of art, writing, and music— it has fleshed out the characters and given them life in better ways than I could have hoped for. It's also helped in anime's overall continued push into crossover mainstream acceptance. I will be sad to see this one go for sure.

