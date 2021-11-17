Doctor Who: BBC Confirming Whittaker/Chibnall Endgame Raises Questions

Even with three more episodes left in Jodie Whittaker's Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill) & Dan's (John Bishop) adventures in BBC's Doctor Who: Flux, it's hard to not already start thinking about Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final run of three special in 2022 to wrap up their run on the long-running show. On Wednesday, more information was released via the show's Twitter account about the show's involvement in the upcoming BBC Centenary celebration. Along with an image of Whittaker, the caption confirmed that the duo's final episode will air next Autumn. So are we looking at the first two specials happening NYE 2021/NYD 2022 and in the middle of 2022? And if we're talking autumn, then should fans expect their first extended visit from the new Doctor to happen NYE 2022/NYD 2023? And would it be for Series 14 or an intro special with a new series landing later in 2023?

Let the speculation begin as you check out the following text: "As part of the BBC Centenary celebrations, Jodie Whittaker's final episode playing the Thirteenth Doctor is set to air next autumn. Having been in charge of the TARDIS since filming began in 2017, Showrunner Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker are set to leave the most famous police box on Earth – and the Universe. Having faced many perilous journeys battling some of the most feared monsters throughout space and time, it's the final installment for the Thirteenth Doctor. This epic blockbuster special will see the Doctor fight evil across the galaxy one last time but just who will she come up against in her final battle before the Doctor regenerates once more…

Here's a look at the midseason (or would that be "mid-series"?) trailer for BBC's Doctor Who: Flux that was released earlier:

Now here's your look at the promo & overview for "Village of the Angels," followed by the official trailer and Series 13 overview:

Doctor Who: Flux Series 13 Episode 4 "Village of the Angels": Devon, November 1967. A little girl has gone missing. Professor Eustacius Jericho is conducting psychic experiments. And in the village graveyard, there is one gravestone too many. Why is Medderton known as "The Cursed Village"? And what do the Weeping Angels want? Directed by Jamie Magnus Stone and written by Chris Chibnall & Maxine Alderton.

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin-fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

Joining Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder in the cast are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), and Sam Spruell (The North Water).

In addition, Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street), and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside) also star. Showrunner Chris Chibnall penned all six episodes, with Maxine Alderton (Series 12 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati") co-writing Episode 4 with Chibnall. Jamie Magnus Stone (Series 12 "Spyfall: Part One" & "Ascension of the Cybermen" / "The Timeless Children") directed episodes one, two & four; with Azhur Saleem (Amazon & Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys adaptation) directing the remaining three.