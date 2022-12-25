Doctor Who: BBC Releases 60th Anniversary Special Event Preview Images

By the time this gets to you, we're going to assume that you've watched the new teaser for the upcoming 60th-anniversary special event from the BBC and showrunner Russell T. Davies about 1 dozen times already. And we don't blame you because there's a ton to unpack in a very short period of time. As you know, the three episodes (directed by Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley & Chanya Button) star David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney, Neil Patrick Harris, and… new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa?!? Well, we're now learning that's not the only question mark that needs to be answered based on what we just saw. To help you piece together the clues, we also have a set of preview images that were released showcasing Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor, Tate's Donna Noble, Finney's Rose, and more. In fact, we get a chance to see Jacqueline King & Karl Collins reprising their roles as Sylvia Noble and Shaun Temple, and we're officially introduced to Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham.

With the special event episodes hitting in November 2023, here's a look at the latest teaser for the Doctor Who 60th-Anniversary:

Speaking with Doctor Who Magazine, Davies confirmed the number of Series 14 episodes, the return of the Christmas specials, and how between-seasons waits aren't going to be as epic as they used to be:

Christmas Specials Are Back: "For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special… at Christmas!" Davies shared, adding that there will be at least a 2023 & 2024 special. "The 2023 script has been long since signed off. The new one is for end-of-year 2024!"

Series 14 Will Have Fewer Episodes… But Davies Has "Plans": Confirming that Series 14 will have an eight-episode run, Davies added, "OK, that's fewer episodes than the last full season. But give us time. We have plans, and that's a promise!"

After 13-Month Wait, Davies Promises "No Gap Years, Lots of Content": "It takes a while to get the empire in shape, but that's a serious plan: annual 'Doctor Who,' no gap years, lots of content, on and on."

And here's a look back to the ending of "The Power of The Doctor," as Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerates into… Tennant? Which makes him our… Fourteenth Doctor? Yeah, there are definitely a ton of questions that need to be answered. Following that, we're passing along the previously-released teaser for the 60th-Anniversary special event: