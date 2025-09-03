Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Big Finish Trailer Previews New Whittaker & Gill Adventure

Big Finish dropped a trailer preview for Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill's new audio drama adventure, Doctor Who: The Return of the Doctor.

The second Big Finish audio drama featuring Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill in their proper season of Doctor Who is now up for pre-order. This one is a proper "land on an alien planet, hilarity ensues" adventure, though it tackles one long-running question: "Does the hero always leave things better after they save the day, or do they leave a mess in their wake?" It's only really been tackled directly once in the classic series story "The Face of Evil" where the Doctor (then Tom Baker) shows up on a planet they forgot they visited before and solved a problem there, only to find they left a mess behind that has grown into a major crisis, and in that instance the "face of evil" is theirs! They're considered a god-like "evil one" until they put things right. This audio drama looks like a variation of that trope.

Having saved the peaceful Zaarians from an evil alien threat, the Doctor and Yaz sail off to their next adventure. Only this time, Yaz wonders if they're moving on or running away. Convincing a grudging Doctor to return to the planet, they are shocked to find the Zaarians in turmoil. What did the Doctor do? Why is the city in ruins? And what's that voice in Yaz's head…?

Writer Rory Thomas-Howes said: "As a lifelong fan, it's been such a thrill to write for the Doctor herself! Writing for Jodie, Mandip, and all the incredible actors in this story was a dream come true, and I'm so grateful to Big Finish for this amazing opportunity. I wanted to explore the strength of the friendship between the Doctor and Yaz, and also confront the distance the Doctor places between her, her companions, and the universe she's so often saved. Expect a planet of desert-dwelling armadillo people, a mysterious whisper, a spaceship full of secrets, and an order for the Doctor's capture… dead or alive!"

IT'S HAPPENING!!! 🌈 Turn your SOUND UP to hear The Return of the Doctor trailer, starring Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill. Click https://t.co/Kq7KuZB2Vr to pre-order the brand-new full-cast audio drama, out NEXT WEEK! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/PNnBikvrUr — Big Finish Insider (@bigfinish) September 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Doctor Who: The Return of the Doctor is now available for pre-order from Big Finish.

