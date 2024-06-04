Doctor Who, Bridgerton, Snowpiercer, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, bluey, bridgerton, criminal minds: evolution, doctor who, frasier, interview with the vampire, snowpiercer, star trek: prodigy, the boys, WNBA
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Pat McAfee/Caitlin Clark, USA Network's WWE Raw, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Paramount+'s Frasier, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Stephen A. Smith/WNBA, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Prime Video's The Boys, Disney+'s Bluey Minisodes, AMC's Snowpiercer, HBO's House of the Dragon, Paramount Global/Skydance, Netflix's Bridgerton, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Interview with the Vampire, Pat McAfee/Caitlin Clark, Star Trek: Prodigy, Frasier, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Stephen A. Smith/WNBA, Doctor Who, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, The Boys, Bluey, Snowpiercer, Bridgerton & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 4, 2024:
Interview with the Vampire S02E05 Trailer: Louis's Memories Unleashed?
New Book by Marc Raimondi Credits NWO with Wrestling Revolution
Pat McAfee Says He Apologized to WNBA Star Caitlin Clark for Comment
WWE Raw: Unbiased Preview of What Could Be the Greatest Show Ever
Star Trek: Prodigy EP Waltke Confirms Season 2 Set For Netflix In July
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer on Roz/Season 2; Danson, Long Appearing
Criminal Minds: Evolution S17 "Gold Star," "Contagion" Images Released
WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Has ESPN's Pat McAfee, Stephen A. Losing It
Doctor Who Ep. 6 "Rogue" Graces Bridgerton World with Aliens (Review)
Sausage Party: Foodtopia First Look Images Preview Prime Video Series
The Boys Season 4 Key Art Poster Spotlights M.M., Kimiko & Frenchie
Bluey Minisodes Set for July 3rd, July 4th Marathon (SNEAK PREVIEW)
Snowpiercer Season 4 Teaser, Images: The Final Journey Begins (VIDEO)
House of the Dragon: Matt Smith Interview Brings S02 Sneak Preview
Paramount, Skydance Reportedly Agree to Merger Deal Terms: Details
Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2: Netflix Releases Official Trailer, Images
Interview with the Vampire S02 Midseason Trailer, E05 Images Released
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Reportedly Set to Hit Netflix in July
