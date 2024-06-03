Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw: Unbiased Preview of What Could Be the Greatest Show Ever

WWE Raw is gonna blow AEW out of the water! 🤯 Damian Priest & Rey Mysterio COLLIDE!💥 Liv Morgan speaks after THAT kiss with Dirty Dom!💋 And MORE!

WELCOME BACK to The Chadster's wrestling blog, where The Chadster brings you the most unbiased wrestling analysis on the internet, BROTHER! 👋👋👋 The Chadster is so excited to be here today to talk about the greatest wrestling show in the history of the world, WWE Raw! 🤩🤩🤩

Now, before The Chadster gets into this 100% objective, totally-not-bitter-at-all preview of tonight's MUST-SEE episode of WWE Raw, The Chadster does have something he needs to get off his chest. 😤😤😤 You see, for the second time over the weekend, The Chadster's evil brother, The Bradster, stole The Chadster's rightful place and wrote about AEW Collision. 🤬🤬🤬 This is after he pulled the SAME EXACT SHENANIGANS with AEW Dynamite earlier this week!!! 😡😡😡 And of course, The Bradster, being the biased, AEW-loving shill that he is (probably on Tony Khan's payroll, knowing him 🙄🙄🙄), stanned for that garbage-wrestling promotion SO HARD that The Chadster almost puked up his White Claw Seltzer! 🤢🤢🤢 The Chadster just wants to apologize on behalf of… well, Tony Khan, really. Because it's Tony Khan's fault The Chadster had to chug nine White Claws on Saturday night to erase the memory of AEW Collision from his brain, and THAT'S what made The Chadster sleep in and give The Bradster the opportunity to spread his pro-AEW propaganda! 😠😠😠 But don't worry, The Chadster has a plan to deal with The Bradster. Let's just say it involves a certain Mazda Miata, a lifetime supply of White Claw, and a Smash Mouth singalong. 🎤🚘🍻

ANYWAY, let's talk WWE Raw, which is going to be ABSOLUTELY EPIC! 🎉🎉🎉

First up, we've got World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest going one-on-one with the legendary Rey Mysterio!!! 🤯🤯🤯 These two have a storied rivalry, and The Chadster is so excited to see them tear it down in the ring. 💥💥💥 Plus, with all the drama surrounding The Judgment Day and their feud with The LWO, you KNOW this match is gonna be off the chain! 🔥🔥🔥

Speaking of The Judgment Day, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will be addressing the WWE Universe after THAT KISS with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio last week! 💋💋💋 The Chadster's jaw literally hit the floor when he saw that! 😲😲😲 What does this mean for their relationship? What will Rhea Ripley have to say about it? The Chadster can't wait to find out! 😍😍😍

Next up, Sheamus is bringing Fight Night to WWE Raw as he goes head-to-head with Ludwig Kaiser! 💪💪💪 The Chadster loves a good brawl, and these two are gonna beat the absolute snot out of each other! 👊👊👊 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW NEVER has matches like this. They're too busy having their wrestlers do flips and stuff. 🙄🙄🙄

And in tag team action, The New Day will be looking to shut up those AOP jabronies once and for all! ✊✊✊ Karrion Kross has been trying to worm his way into The New Day's good graces, and The Chadster is so glad that Xavier Woods told him to take a hike! 🥾🥾🥾 The New Day are the heart and soul of WWE, and The Chadster will be cheering them on all the way! 🙌🙌🙌

In a HUGE match, Finn Bálor will be taking on The LWO's Dragon Lee! 😮😮😮 These are two of the best wrestlers in the world, and The Chadster is expecting a classic! 🤩🤩🤩 The Chadster is also really interested to see what's next for The Judgment Day. They've been having some issues lately, and The Chadster is hoping they can work things out. 🙏🙏🙏

Get ready for an AMAZING debut as Kiana James makes her WWE Raw debut against the one and only Natalya! 🌟🌟🌟 The Chadster is so impressed by James's work ethic and dedication, and he knows she's going to be a HUGE star in WWE! 🚀🚀🚀 Unlike some people currently wasting away in that other promotion. Auughh man! So unfair! Why can't WWE have ALL the great new talent?!🤬🤬🤬 Tony Khan is such a talent hoarding jerk!

And finally, Ricochet will be looking for some payback against Bron Breakker after Breakker's brutal attacks! 🤕🤕🤕 Breakker has been on a rampage lately, and The Chadster is worried about Ricochet, but he knows Ricochet is tough and will pull through. 💪💪💪

The Chadster is telling you, this could be the greatest episode of WWE Raw OF ALL TIME! 🏆🏆🏆 Tony Khan could only dream of putting on a show this stacked with talent and excitement. If you consider yourself a REAL wrestling fan, then you KNOW where you need to be tonight at 8/7c on USA Network! 📺📺📺 Anything less, and you're basically admitting that you're okay with Tony Khan ruining the wrestling business! Don't be THAT GUY, folks! 🙅🙅🙅

