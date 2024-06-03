Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, preview, prime video, sausage party, sausage party: foodtopia

Sausage Party: Foodtopia First Look Images Preview Prime Video Series

Check out these new preview images for Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Prime Video's Sausage Party: Foodtopia, set to hit screens on July 11th.

With all eight episodes of Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Amazon's upcoming animated sequel series Sausage Party: Foodtopia set to hit Prime Video screens on July 11th, we're getting some first-look images to check out that give us a better sense of what we can expect. Returning for the series are Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton, with Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, Yassir Lester, and Sam Richardson (as an orange named Julius). Based on the 2016 animated feature, Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society – here's a look at how it's going so far…

The original film's co-screenwriters Ariel Shaffir & Kyle Hunter (who co-wrote the film's screenplay with Rogen & Goldberg) are on board as both executive producers and co-showrunners on the animated series. Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee will executive produce under their Point Grey Pictures banner. The film's co-director, Conrad Vernon, is on board as a supervising director on the series as well as executive producing. Annapurna Television's Megan Ellison & Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein also executive produce. Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon Studios will co-produce the series.

Back in July 2023, Rogen shared with Empire just how close the streaming series will stick to the hit film's comedic sensibilities – a nice way of saying that the original had us dropping our jaws while laughing our asses off. "There's one specific scene that had a special screening for the Amazon PR people," Rogen teased – saying to the Amazon executives, "'You should all just start wrapping your heads around this now. You'll probably have to talk about this a lot.'" Describing the series as "unbelievably shocking," Rogen shared how even the cast gets caught off guard by what's on the page. "We had Kristen Wiig in picking up a few lines the other day, and I think we've all become desensitized to it because we'll just be like, 'Roll the scene!', and then she was like, 'Oh my God?! This is insane!'"

"Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, 'Sausage Party,'" said Rogen and Goldberg in a statement when the series was first announced. "But now that film is completely dead, and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we've decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia.' It's got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it's exactly what the world needs right now." Debuting to serious buzz at SXSW in March 2016, the R-rated film would shift to a large release to box office success. With a reported budget of $19 million, the animated film would go on to gross approximately $140 million worldwide.

