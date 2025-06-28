CM Punk Apologizes, The Ark, Alien: Earth & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Mogul Moves & Cowboy Bebop, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, SYFY's The Ark, DC Studios' The Batman II, SYFY's Resident Alien, Disney+'s The Acolyte, CM Punk, ABC's High Potential, Netflix's Squid Game, ABC's Robot Chicken, HBO's The Comeback, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Webtoon's Bad Influence, Netflix's Ransom Canyon, Disney+'s Ironheart, and more

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, June 28, 2025:

Mogul Moves Announces Cowboy Bebop Collection For Anime Expo 2025

Doctor Odyssey Season 2 Hopes Sinking Fast: Cast Options Set to Expire

The Ark Co-Showrunner Glassner Shares Season 3 Production Update

It Appears The Script For The Batman Part II Has Been Turned In

Resident Alien Season 4: Here's Your S04E04: "Truth Hurts" Preview

The Acolyte Star Moss Underestimated Fan Backlash to Indara's Death

CM Punk Shows True Class, Apologizes to Saudi Arabia for Mean Tweet

High Potential Writers Offer Some Season 2 Clues (But There's a Catch)

Squid Game: Unleashed Receives New Content For Show's Third Season

Robot Chicken Anniv Special: Batman/Catwoman, Smurfs/Guy Fieri & More

The Comeback Season 3: King & Kudrow Set for Final Return in 2026

How Squid Game Season 3 Sets Up Franchise's (David Fincher?) Future

Alien: Earth Key Art Forecast? Cloudy with a Chance of Xenomorphs

8 Crunchyroll Anime Titles Nominated for 2nd Annual Collision Awards

Bad Influence: Streamer Valkyrae Launches Webtoon Multimedia Series

The Sandman, Dexter: Resurrection, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Ransom Canyon Fans Giving Josh Duhamel "Transformers"-Level Love

Ironheart: Chinaka Hodge Discusses That Big Iron Man-Related Reveal

