CM Punk Apologizes, The Ark, Alien: Earth & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Mogul Moves & Cowboy Bebop, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, SYFY's The Ark, DC Studios' The Batman II, SYFY's Resident Alien, Disney+'s The Acolyte, CM Punk, ABC's High Potential, Netflix's Squid Game, ABC's Robot Chicken, HBO's The Comeback, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Webtoon's Bad Influence, Netflix's Ransom Canyon, Disney+'s Ironheart, and more
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, June 28, 2025:
Mogul Moves Announces Cowboy Bebop Collection For Anime Expo 2025
Doctor Odyssey Season 2 Hopes Sinking Fast: Cast Options Set to Expire
The Ark Co-Showrunner Glassner Shares Season 3 Production Update
It Appears The Script For The Batman Part II Has Been Turned In
Resident Alien Season 4: Here's Your S04E04: "Truth Hurts" Preview
The Acolyte Star Moss Underestimated Fan Backlash to Indara's Death
CM Punk Shows True Class, Apologizes to Saudi Arabia for Mean Tweet
High Potential Writers Offer Some Season 2 Clues (But There's a Catch)
Squid Game: Unleashed Receives New Content For Show's Third Season
Robot Chicken Anniv Special: Batman/Catwoman, Smurfs/Guy Fieri & More
The Comeback Season 3: King & Kudrow Set for Final Return in 2026
How Squid Game Season 3 Sets Up Franchise's (David Fincher?) Future
Alien: Earth Key Art Forecast? Cloudy with a Chance of Xenomorphs
8 Crunchyroll Anime Titles Nominated for 2nd Annual Collision Awards
Bad Influence: Streamer Valkyrae Launches Webtoon Multimedia Series
The Sandman, Dexter: Resurrection, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Ransom Canyon Fans Giving Josh Duhamel "Transformers"-Level Love
Ironheart: Chinaka Hodge Discusses That Big Iron Man-Related Reveal
