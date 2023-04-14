Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Ready to Have Run "Ignored, Contradicted" Chris Chibnall has no expectations that Russell T. Davies will follow up on any of his storylines in the new series of Doctor Who adventures.

Whenever a new showrunner comes aboard a long-running series, the questions start coming regarding just how much they might change what came before them. Sometimes, it's done to make a personal/creative "correction" to the show's canon, while other times, it can be about picking up dangling storyline threads and weaving something completely new & unexpected from them. But when we're talking about the BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, the spotlight tends to shine a bit brighter – a lot hotter – on this matter. The reality of having his run's canon changed or discarded by showrunner Russell T. Davies as Davies works with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson on a new series of adventures isn't lost on previous showrunner Chris Chibnall.

"I think you have to be very OK with – you do your work on the show during your time, and the moment you step away, the moment you stop, then nothing is in your hands, and other people will come in, will contradict it, will change it, will alter it, and that is more than OK," Chibnall shared during the latest episode of the Reality Bomb podcast. Chibnall and Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker ended their run with the final of three specials, "The Power of The Doctor," last year. "It would be very arrogant of me to sit here and go, 'What I really hope is they're going to expand the story into this and that and the other,' given that I have taken the works of others and turned it inside out and questioned it and re-moulded some of the answers," Chibnall added. "I have nothing to add, no expectations. I would imagine it will be ignored, contradicted, doubled back on, it could be anything. That's OK! That's the incredible thing about 'Doctor Who.'" Here's a look at the entire episode of the Reality Bomb podcast, posted earlier this week:

