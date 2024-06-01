Doctor Who, Criminal, Always Sunny/MLB & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, bctv daily dispatch, criminal, doctor who, donald trump, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, taylor swift, The Acolyte, travis kelce

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's 3 Body Problem, BBC's Doctor Who, Donald Trump/Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce, Arrowverse, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Netflix's Black Mirror, Missy Hyatt/Jim Ross, Warner Bros. Japan's Suicide Squad ISEKAI, Goldberg/Bret Hart, Adult Swim's Toonami Rewind, Prime Video's The Boys, Prime Video's Criminal, Zack Snyder's 300, Disney+'s The Acolyte, James Gunn, Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Jimmy Kimmel/Donald Trump, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Arrowverse, Donald Trump/Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce, Criminal, The Acolyte, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Lots More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, June 1, 2024:

3 Body Problem: Netflix Confirms Series Ending with Season 3

Doctor Who: "Dot and Bubble" Attacks Our Social Media Addiction

Trump Fans Conjure Up More Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Conspiracies

Arrowverse: Guggenheim on 2 Characters Who Were Challenging To Cast

Hell Freezes Over as Eric Bischoff Praises AEW on Latest Podcast

Star Trek: Discovery Finale: To the Journey, Michael Burnham (REVIEW)

Black Mirror: Charlie Brooker Updates Season 7, "USS Callister" Sequel

AEW Rampage Tries to Trick Viewers with Early Start Time Tonight

Bah Gawd! Missy Hyatt Reveals Secret Romance with Good Ol' Jim Ross

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Spotlights Peacemaker in New Anime Trailer

Goldberg Shoots on "Moron" Bret Hart, Kids These Days

Adult Swim Gives Toonami Fans Their "Rewind" Beginning This Afternoon

The Boys Season 4: M.M. Lays Down The Law on Office Etiquette (VIDEO)

Criminal: Charlie Hunnam Joins Prime Video's Brubaker/Phillips Adapt

300 Series Reportedly In Development; Zack Snyder In Talks to Direct

The Acolyte Kills The Dream In New "Star Wars" Prequel Series Teaser

James Gunn & Some of His Favorite People Check In From Superman Set

Starfleet Academy: Kurtzman Explains Setting Series in 32nd Century

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2: Boniadi Not Returning

Always Sunny: Shocking Bryce Harper Twist to McElhenney/Utley Affair

Jimmy Kimmel, The Daily Show, SNL Take On Trump Conviction (VIDEO)

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 EP Explains Owosekun, Detmer Being MIA

Trump Guilty, Pennywise Returns, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

