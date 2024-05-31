Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, disney, doctor who, donald trump, minecraft, smiling friends, star trek: discovery, the boys, welcome to derry, yellowjackets

Trump Guilty, Pennywise Returns, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump Guilty, The Boys, Welcome to Derry, Smiling Friends, Yellowjackets, Doctor Who, Star Trek, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SNL/Donald Trump, Prime Video's The Boys, Max's Welcome to Derry, George R.R. Martin's The Summer Machine, Paramount+'s Dungeons & Dragons, Trump Conviction, WWE/Vince McMahon, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Disney/Nelson Peltz, Warner Bros. Japan's, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, Crunchyroll's Macross Plus, Nacelle's Gates McFadden InvestiGates, BBC's Doctor Who, Warner Bros. Discovery/NBA, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Attack on Titan, Crunchyroll's BLUE LOCK The Movie, Paramount's Star Trek: Discovery, Netflix's Minecraft, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 31, 2024:

SNL: James Austin Johnson Posts "Trump's" Conviction Response (VIDEO)

The Boys Season 4: Homelander Stays Awake During Closing Arguments

Welcome to Derry: Bill Skarsgård Returns as Pennywise for "It" Series

The Summer Machine: George R.R. Martin Previews New Anthology Series

Dungeons & Dragons Series Not Moving Forward at Paramount+: Details

Here's How CNN, FOX "News" & More Covered Donald Trump Conviction

Vince McMahon Civil Suit Paused as Federal Probe Into WWE Advances

Smiling Friends S02E05 Preview: Things Go From Psychotic to Awkward

Yellowjackets Cast Offer Greetings From Season 3 Filming (VIDEO)

Disney Going "Woke" Leaves Peltz Far From Broke After Stock Sale

The Boys Season 4: How Gen V Season 1 Finale Sets Up What's To Come

Shannen Doherty on "Little House" Star Landon Sparking Acting Passion

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Announced by Warner Bros. Japan

Macross Plus Ultimate Edition Blu-Ray Set: Crunchyroll US Exclusive

Gates McFadden InvestiGates S03: "Star Trek" Stars & Surprise Guests

Doctor Who Ep. 5 "Dot and Bubble" Preview: Guess Who Gets Doc-Blocked?

NBA, WBD Still In Talks: Will Barkley Like What Zaslav Had to Say?

AEW Dynamite Showcases Rising Stars, Future Plans

Attack on Titan: The Musical Set to Hit NYC in October 2024: Details

BLUE LOCK The Movie -Episode Nagi- Anime Movie Gets English Trailer

Star Trek: Discovery: Tig Notaro on Jett Reno's Future, Alex Kurtzman

Minecraft: Netflix, Mojang Studios, WildBrain Announce Animated Series

Doctor Who: What Exactly Did The Ghostly Old Woman Say in "73 Yards"?

The Ark, The Boys, Star Wars/Toxic Fans & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

