Doctor Who Day Message from Tennant & Tate, 60th Annv Logo & More

Even though fans still have about a year to go until they get some answers to the questions raised by Jodie Whittaker's final adventure, Russell T. Davies doesn't plan on pausing the celebration of all things Doctor Who anytime soon. Especially not with a 60th-anniversary special event set for around this time next year, one that sees our current Fourteenth Doctor David Tennant (yeah, right?) and Catherine Tate (Donna Noble) joining our Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa (told you there were questions) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) to set the stage for the franchise's future. So with today being "Doctor Who Day," the BBC wasted no time sharing some early treats. And they include a special message from Tennant & Tate in honor of the special day, as well as a tribute trailer looking back on their "Who" time together. But first, a look at the special anniversary logo to honor the show's diamond anniversary in 2023, followed by new key art updating the Doctor's lives:

And here's a look at Tennant & Tate offering an official welcome to the start of Doctor Who Day:

And in honor of Tennant & Tate's returns next November, the BBC was kind enough to honor them with a tribute trailer reminding fans of their previous adventures as a prelude to what's to come for Donna and the Tenth/Fourteenth Doctor:

Doctor Who: Checking In with Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson

So for a look at Gatwa and Gibson together & the early chemistry they already have together, check out the following featurette that was released when Gibson was first announced:

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor's companion. It is a gift of a role and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side? I just can't wait to get started," Gibson said in a statement when the news first hit. Now here's a look back at that moment when Gibson first walked out of the TARDIS and onto the stage for her world debut as the new companion.

"Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent & strength; she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room, she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun; I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!" Gatwa added. "It's the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She's brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a 'Coronation Street' fan, I've seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday," Davies shared.