Doctor Who/Disney Drama, Rick & Michonne & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Night Court, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live/Dead City, Doctor Who, Ghosts, Star Trek: Discovery & more!
Doctor Who's Disney+/BBC drama and RTD's response to fan reactions.
The Walking Dead spin-offs and Night Court's latest guest stars.
Star Trek: Discovery's final season and show legacies.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and CBS's Ghosts.
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Night Court, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live & Dead City, BBC's Doctor Who, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, TBS's AEW Collision, CBS's Ghosts, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, BBC's The Traitors: The Movie, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Night Court, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, TWD: Dead City, Doctor Who, Ghosts, Star Trek: Discovery, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 18, 2024:
Night Court S02 "The Duke's a Hazard" Welcomes Dave Foley, Rhys Darby
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 4 Review: "What We" Needed
The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Filming "Very Soon" & More
Doctor Who: RTD "Hearts" Hate Over Show's Disney+/BBC Return Times
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E26 Review: Thrilling & Fulfilling
AEW Collision Bombs Again; WWE Always Does It Better
Ghosts Season 3 Episode 6 Images: Trevor's Brother Pays A Visit
Star Trek: Discovery EP Alex Kurtzman on Show's Legacy, Fan Reactions
The Traitors: The Movie Might Just Be The Greatest "Film" of 2024
Star Trek: Discovery Showrunner Introduces Final Season's New Faces
Doctor Who: The Doctor and Donna Was Always The Right Endgame
