Doctor Who/Disney Drama, Rick & Michonne & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Night Court, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live & Dead City, BBC's Doctor Who, Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, TBS's AEW Collision, CBS's Ghosts, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, BBC's The Traitors: The Movie, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 18, 2024:

Night Court S02 "The Duke's a Hazard" Welcomes Dave Foley, Rhys Darby

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 4 Review: "What We" Needed

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Filming "Very Soon" & More

Doctor Who: RTD "Hearts" Hate Over Show's Disney+/BBC Return Times

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E26 Review: Thrilling & Fulfilling

AEW Collision Bombs Again; WWE Always Does It Better

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 6 Images: Trevor's Brother Pays A Visit

Star Trek: Discovery EP Alex Kurtzman on Show's Legacy, Fan Reactions

The Traitors: The Movie Might Just Be The Greatest "Film" of 2024

Star Trek: Discovery Showrunner Introduces Final Season's New Faces

Doctor Who: The Doctor and Donna Was Always The Right Endgame

Doctor Who, Yellowstone, X-Men '97, Agatha & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

