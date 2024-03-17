Doctor Who, Yellowstone, X-Men '97, Agatha & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Aaron Rodgers, agatha, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, ironheart, The Umbrella Academy, what we do in the shadows, Wonder Man, X-Men '97, yellowjackets, yellowstone

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Yellowstone, Aaron Rodgers/RFK Jr., Showtime's Yellowjackets, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Disney+'s Agatha, Disney+'s X-Men '97, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, TNT's AEW Rampage, Marvel Studios' Nova, Wonder Man & Ironheart, BBC's Doctor Who, Star Trek: Enterprise, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Crunchyroll & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 17, 2024:

Saturday Night Live Season 49 Ranked: From Emma Stone to Jacob Elordi

Yellowstone: Josh Lucas Expecting to Return for Final Episodes (VIDEO)

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly NOT Leaving Losing Team for RFK Jr. Team

Yellowjackets Co-Creator Teases Season 3: The Girls Are "Thriving"

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Had Elliot Page Feeling Like a Kid Again

Miriam Margolyes Turned Down Half A Million Pounds For Marvel's Agatha

X-Men '97 Spotlights Magneto In Newest Official Teaser "Hope"

What We Do in the Shadows S06: Harvey Guillén Offers Filming Update

AEW Rampage Review: Another Big Tony Khan Letdown

A Nova Project Is Reportedly In Early Development At Marvel Studios

Wonder Man, Ironheart Still on Track, Being Edited: Brad Winderbaum

Sorry, Doctor Who Fans: The Times They Are A-Changin' (Thankfully)

Star Trek: Enterprise Finale Was "Disrespectful" to Cast: Keating

Star Wars: McGregor & Winstead Offer Updates on Obi-Wan, Ahsoka

Crunchyroll Rolls Out June 2024 Blu-Ray Lineup: Buddy Daddies & More

