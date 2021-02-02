Doctor Who: Drag Race UK Star Tia Kofi Up for Being the Next Doctor

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 queen Tia Kofi isn't shy about her geeky roots, and those roots came out in a recent press interview where she talked about what Doctor Who means to her and how the long-running, quintessential U.K. sci-fi classic influences her drag. Tia grew up with sci-fi television staple Doctor Who, which has gone on to influence her art and character as a performer. As a cosplayer and an "out and proud" geek, she talks about what the show means to her.

"I am a massive geek and I like to think that I'm a glamorous geek so I try and use some of those geeky influences in my drag, and I think things like 'Doctor Who' have sort of given me that element of camp and that element of sort of ridiculousness that I kind of just want to have a good time when it comes to drag."

It's perfect: sci-fi camp meets drag queen camp – a match made in heaven! When asked about the similarities of the two and how the show influenced her life and character as Tia Kofi, she had the following to say. "Doctor Who – ridiculous, running around the galaxy; Me – wearing a shade of TARDIS blue and a teacup on my head. I think I could be in the new series, I hear they're looking for a new Doctor…"

In case you aren't aware of the rumors, Tia is referring to actor and current Doctor Jodi Whittaker stepping away from the TARDIS to regenerate into a new form of the character. With Jodi marking the series' first woman in the role, what's next? A drag Doctor? Of course, if Tia Kofi is the Doctor, how would she save the world? Would it be with a lip-sync against the baddie of the week like the Daleks? "They don't have lips so they wouldn't be very good at it, but it'd be gorgeous to watch, wouldn't it?" Tia commented on the proposed universe-saving performance battle. "Dalek vs Cyberman. Maybe that's how the Doctor can save the universe next time with a casual lip-sync."

Tia Kofi was in the bottom two last week, and we saw her lip-sync for her life against Asttina Mandella, but fear not – Tia Kofi served the house down and is still in the competition to slay another day. Catch Tia on Drag Race U.K. Thursday nights on BBC Three.