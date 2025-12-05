Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Fifth Doctor Minisode Heralds Remastered Blu-Ray Boxset

The BBC released a new minisode for Doctor Who, featuring the Fifth Doctor and Tegan, to herald the release of a new Blu-ray box set.

A surprise new mini-episode of Doctor Who featuring the Fifth Doctor (Peter Davison) and Tegan (Janet Fielding) was released on the official series YouTube channel to herald the upcoming release of the final Fifth Doctor remastered Blu-Ray boxset. This will complete Davison's Doctor Who run on remastered physical media for collectors and fans. The minisode is a sort of sequel to the 1985 episode "Resurrection of the Daleks," featuring Davison and Fielding as they are now, and a surprise appearance by Mark Strickson as Turlough. Then again, the whole minisode is a surprise – nobody was expecting it.

The minisode's title, "Destination: Daleks," is already a giveaway. It even uses the original theme song and title sequence from the 5th Doctor era. It's written by Pete McTighe, who wrote all the fan service minisodes for previous Blu-ray box set releases. McTighe is also the co-writer of this year's big-budget Disney+ era spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea. Don't worry about how and where this miniepisode takes place in continuity or an alternate timeline. Just enjoy the fan service.

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 21

Doctor Who fans can continue to build their own home archive on Blu-ray with a ten-disc box set of the climactic 21st Season, starring Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor and introducing Colin Baker as the Sixth incarnation.

In his final season, the action ramps up for Peter Davison's Doctor as he faces terrors from his past, invaders from the future, arch enemies, and a battle to the death. With companions Tegan (Janet Fielding), Turlough (Mark Strickson), Peri (Nicola Bryant), and robot Kamelion (Gerald Flood), the Doctor journeys from an underwater seabase to contemporary England, from a devastated Earth colony to the beaches of Lanzarote, from a volcanic alien world to the deadly caves on Androzani. Along the way, the TARDIS crew confronts Daleks, Sea Devils, Silurians, Tractators, slug-like Gastropods, the evil Malus, and the vengeful Master (Anthony Ainsley)!

All episodes have been newly remastered from the best available sources – these classic adventures have never looked or sounded so good on home media.

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 21 includes the following stories from 1984:

WARRIORS OF THE DEEP

THE AWAKENING

FRONTIOS

RESURRECTION OF THE DALEKS

PLANET OF FIRE

THE CAVES OF ANDROZANI

THE TWIN DILEMMA

Blu-Ray Boxset Special Features

The Collection: Season 21 is also jam-packed with hours of new and exclusive material including: UPDATED SPECIAL EFFECTS: On The Awakening, Frontios, Resurrection Of The Daleks and The Caves Of Androzani

WARRIORS OF THE DEEP – SPECIAL EDITION: An exciting four-part re-edit with updated special effects and immersive 5.1 surround sound mix

IN CONVERSATION: Matthew Sweet chats to Janet Fielding (Tegan), Mark Strickson (Turlough) and Matthew Waterhouse (Adric)

(Adric) NEW MAKING-OF DOCUMENTARIES: For Resurrection Of The Daleks and The Twin Dilemma

LOOK WHO'S BOATING: Peter Davison, Janet Fielding and Sarah Sutton take to the River for an epic adventure.

take to the River for an epic adventure. 48 HOURS WITH FIELDING: Toby Hadoke crashes at Janet Fielding's house

Toby Hadoke crashes at Janet Fielding's house BEHIND THE SOFA: New episodes with Peter Davison (The Doctor), Janet Fielding (Tegan), Sarah Sutton (Nyssa), Matthew Waterhouse (Adric), Sophie Aldred (Ace), Wendy Padbury (Zoe), Bonnie Langford (Mel), Colin Baker (The Doctor), Nicola Bryant (Peri), Tara Ward (Preston), Keith Jayne (Will), Jeff Rawle (Plantagenet), Rula Lenska (Styles), director Graeme Harper, Paul Conrad (Romulus) and Andrew Conrad (Remus).

Two new teams battle it out BRAND NEW AUDIO COMMENTARY: On The Awakening

On The Awakening NEW SURROUND SOUND MIXES: On Warriors Of The Deep, The Awakening and The Caves Of Androzani.

On Warriors Of The Deep, The Awakening and The Caves Of Androzani. TALES OF THE TARDIS: A 2023 edit of Earthshock with new linking material from Peter Davison and Janet Fielding

A 2023 edit of Earthshock with new linking material from Peter Davison and Janet Fielding THE FIVE(ISH) DOCTORS REBOOT: With brand new audio commentary

With brand new audio commentary EXCLUSIVE ARCHIVE TREATS: Including never-before-released TV appearances and studio footage

Including never-before-released TV appearances and studio footage HD PHOTO GALLERIES

INFO TEXT

PDF ARCHIVE

PLUS LOTS MORE! This ten-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD, including Documentaries, Featurettes, Audio Commentaries, and more. Preorders are now up at Amazon, HMV, Zavvi, and Rarewaves in the UK. The US release will be announced later.

