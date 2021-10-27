Doctor Who: Flux Teaser Calls on Cosplayers; Confirms BBCA Airing Time

This Halloween, The Flux arrives to make the holiday a bit hellish for Jodie Whittaker's Doctor, Mandip Gill's Yaz, and John Bishop's newcomer Dan. Worse still, it's no treats and all tricks with as the Sontarans, Weeping Angels, Ravagers, Cybermen, the Ood, Karvanista (who we have some thoughts on here), and more look to put a permanent end to their "Team TARDIS" problem. Thankfully, we have the BBC and BBC America playing nice with each other once again with BBCA releasing not just a new teaser that encourages cosplayers to get in on the excitement (we're guessing there might be more with that as it gets closer) but also confirmed start times for the mid-afternoon and nighttime airings happening on the BBCA side.

Now here's a look at a new teaser for Doctor Who: Flux, with "The Halloween Apocalypse" premiering on BBC America at 2:25 pm ET on Sunday, October 31st (with a special extended encore screening at 8 pm ET):

This is going to be one epic story. #DoctorWhoFlux premieres Sunday at 2:25pm ET on @BBCAMERICA as part of the Global Simulcast Event, followed by a special extended encore at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/fGbALrPOEY — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) October 27, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at Dan in action on what will be a life-altering Halloween for him (and probably the universe) as Doctor Who: Flux gets ready to roll this weekend with a sneak preview of what viewers can expect from the series opener:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dan's Halloween | FIRST LOOK CLIP | Doctor Who: Flux (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3w4zaCyXok)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer, with the BBC's Doctor Who: Flux premiering on October 31st:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doctor Who: Flux | Official Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDUvFdGu6JE)

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin-fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

Joining Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder in the cast are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), and Sam Spruell (The North Water).

In addition, Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street), and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside) also star. Showrunner Chris Chibnall penned all six episodes, with Maxine Alderton (Series 12 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati") co-writing Episode 4 with Chibnall. Jamie Magnus Stone (Series 12 "Spyfall: Part One" & "Ascension of the Cybermen" / "The Timeless Children") directed episodes one, two & four; with Azhur Saleem (Amazon & Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys adaptation) directing the remaining three.