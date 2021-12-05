Doctor Who Goes "Groundhog Day" on New Year's Day: "Eve of the Daleks"

Late last month, Doctor Who fans learned that the first of star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three feature-length special episodes before their exits was set to be part of the BBC's Christmas Eve/Day & New Year's Eve/Day programming line-up, with New Year's Day the official start of the beginning of the end for the duo. It was also revealed that guest stars Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black), and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted) would be joining Whittaker for the first special. Along with the casting, one of those (in)famous teaser overviews was released that both tells you some things while not really telling you anything? Here it is so you'll know what I mean: "Sarah (Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year's Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned…"

But while that painfully brief tease might not be telling us much, the new pieces of key art that were also released do get our eyebrows arching. Seeing Whittaker's Doctor in an action pose might be the standard when it comes to these types of press images, that fact that it was coupled with an image of the TARDIS that has cracks and tears in it (as if it's either decaying or getting ready to explode something out of it, as you can see for yourselves above). Well, the mystery that awaits fans on New Year's Day got a smidge more clarity earlier today after the Series 13 finale of the BBC's Doctor Who: Flux. Because before we waved goodbye to Team TARDIS for the year, we learned that the first special is entitled "Eve of the Daleks" that finds the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) stuck in a time loop with two unsuspecting folks… and the Daleks. Trapped in ELF storage and stuck in a terrifying loop, will the gang manage to avoid extermination and escape the storage facility in time to see out New Year's Day?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eve of the Daleks: Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jB2F7Oc5T_s)

Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year's Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they find themselves joining forces with the Doctor, Dan and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.

Following the New Year's Day special, fans should expect the second special in Spring 2022 (date still not known as of this writing), with the third & final special (when Whittaker regenerates into the new & still unannounced as of this writing Doctor) airing Autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's Centenary celebrations.