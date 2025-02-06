Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: alice krige, Audio Drama, bbc, Big Finish Productions, doctor who, fugitive doctor, jo martin

Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Is Wanted "Dead or Alive"

The Fugitive Doctor is wanted "Dead or Alive" this July when Jo Martin and Big Finish return with a second round of epic audio adventures.

Everyone's favourite new "lost" Doctor Who Jo Martin isn't going away anytime soon. She and Alice Krige star in The Fugitive Doctor: Dead or Alive, a second series box set of full-cast audio drama due in July 2025 from Big Finish Productions. Still on the run from her old employers, the sinister Time Lord agency known as the Division, the Fugitive Doctor (Martin) embarks upon three thrilling new adventures across time and space in the forthcoming box set Dead or Alive. Along the way, she'll come to the aid of a Spitfire pilot lost in the vortex, crash into a junkyard of dead time machines, and face off against a vampire queen. But what will she do when her dogged pursuer Cosmogon (Alice Krige, the Borg Queen from Star Trek) finally catches up with her? Say, what does "Cosmogon" mean anyway? Aren't Time Lord names supposed to have a meaning? Anyway,

The Worlds of Doctor Who – The Fugitive Doctor: Dead or Alive

"Flying Solo" by Tajinder Singh Hayer: Pilot Officer Mohinder Singh Johal is an RAF pilot on a sortie during World War Two. Following a close encounter with a flying blue telephone box, his Spitfire vanishes! The Doctor, whose TARDIS is out of control following a blast from a time disruptor, should be keeping a low profile, but with Mohinder lost in time and space, she has to help bring him home.

"The Junkyard Loop" by Aaron Douglas: The Doctor, pursued as ever by Cosmogon, crash-lands the TARDIS on an off-grid junk planet littered with the remains of time machines from a thousand civilisations. After being saved from the indigenous Time-Frost Parasites by Sodalis, an old companion long-marooned, the Doctor must come up with a plan to save them both. But a sinister Division commander has tracked our heroes, and not even Cosmogon can stand between him and his desire to unlock the Doctor's memory and obtain the secrets within.

"Hereafter" by Tim Foley": Cosmo has finally captured the Doctor! But they're stranded together on a planet thanks to an unusual psychic forcefield grounding her ship. Tracing its source, they find a settlement that's preparing for a festival in honour of their 'queen' in the mountain. When Cosmo is captured, the Doctor must decide whether to help her captor… especially now she's discovered, thanks to local woman Herma, that the queen and her minions are vampires!

The Fugitive Doctor: Dead or Alive has a guest cast including Raj Ghatak (Dead Set) as RAF pilot Mohinder Johal and John Dorney as Alexander the Great (reprising the role from the "Lost Stories" release Farewell, Great Macedon), as well as Terence Wilton (Doctor Who: Invasion of the Dinosaurs), Alexander Vlahos (The Confessions of Dorian Gray), and Clare Perkins (The Outlaws, Doctor Who: Redacted).

Producer David Richardson shared, "The distinct tone of the Fugitive Doctor stories is crystallised in this second box set. The Doctor is still on the run from her Division pursuer Cosmo and caught up in events she crashes into – I certainly don't think the energy and emotional highs of Tajinder Singh Hayer's phenomenal Flying Solo would fit into any other Doctor Who range. And John Dorney pops back as Alexander the Great – we had brilliant fun exploring a little thematic link to Farewell, Great Macedon in the "Lost Stories" range. Aaron Douglas's The Junkyard Loop is wildly imaginatively bonkers, while Hereafter digs in deep in terms of character exploration. Of course ,it does – it's by the legendary Tim Foley!"

Big Finish listeners can pre-order Dead or Alive in a bundle with the previous Fugitive Doctor box set, Most Wanted, which was released in January, for just £36 (download only), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com. The Worlds of Doctor Who – The Fugitive Doctor: Dead or Alive is now available to pre-order for just £22.99 (collector's edition CD box set + download) or £18.99 (download only), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com. The collector's edition CD box set is strictly limited to 1,000 copies and will not be repressed.

