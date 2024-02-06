Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, channel four, david tennant, doctor who, jodie whittaker, Ncuti Gatwa, The Great Celebrity Bake-off

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Joins The Great Celebrity Bake-Off 2024!

Some real-life Doctor Who bi-generation will be in play as Jodie Whittaker, the Thirteenth Doctor, joins The Great Celebrity Bake-Off!

Article Summary Jodie Whittaker swaps TARDIS for baking as Celebrity Bake-Off contestant.

Doctor Who's bi-generation concept means Whittaker's Doctor lives on.

Channel 4's charity event mixes baking with British celebrity culture.

Famous faces including Mel B join Whittaker in Celebrity Bake Off 2024.

During the final 60th Anniversary Special of Doctor Who, "The Giggle," something happened that changed everything: bi-generation! The Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) didn't die from his fatal wound but healed, and the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) split off from him, leaving him alive and well to live out his life naturally and heal from centuries of emotional wounds. Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies declared that bi-generation has occurred throughout The Doctor's entire timeline, which means every previous Doctor also experienced it and got up to carry on. That would include the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker)! So what would Whittaker be doing now, freed from the burdens of saving the universeall the time? Why, live her best life and join The Great Celebrity Bake-Off 2024, of course!

Yeah, yeah, The Great Celebrity Bake-Off 2024 is not a BBC show but a Channel 4 show, but who cares? It's for the charity Stand Up for Cancer. The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will premiere on Channel 4 this year with a new group of British celebrities baking all kinds of cakes, from the cute to the terrible to the sublime, all for a good cause. Over five episodes, hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will welcome 20 famous faces the British public all know and love to the Bake Off tent, all vying to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their bakes. The celebrities will compete against one another in order to be crowned Star Baker at the end of their episode. Of course, Doctor Who would end up at this historical event, and the 13th Doctor, being the most whimsical, is just the one to do it!

This is the full line-up of contestants for Celebrity Bake Off 2024: Jodie Whittaker, Paloma Faith, Munya Chawawa, Spencer Matthews, Danny Dyer, Rhod Gilbert, Yinka Bokinni, Leigh Francis, David O'Doherty, Oti Mabuse, Gabby Logan, Suzi Ruffell, Dermot O'Leary, Greg James, Fern Brady, former Spice Girl Mel B, The Reverend Richard Coles, Sara Cox, Joe Locke, Adam Hills. If you're American, who can you pick out from that lineup other than Doctor Who herself? Let's all pretend this is the post-bigeneration 13th Doctor living her best life with Yaz (Mandip Gil) cheering her from the sidelines.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!