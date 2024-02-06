Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: , , , , , ,

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Joins The Great Celebrity Bake-Off 2024!

Some real-life Doctor Who bi-generation will be in play as Jodie Whittaker, the Thirteenth Doctor, joins The Great Celebrity Bake-Off!

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Jodie Whittaker swaps TARDIS for baking as Celebrity Bake-Off contestant.
  • Doctor Who's bi-generation concept means Whittaker's Doctor lives on.
  • Channel 4's charity event mixes baking with British celebrity culture.
  • Famous faces including Mel B join Whittaker in Celebrity Bake Off 2024.

During the final 60th Anniversary Special of Doctor Who, "The Giggle," something happened that changed everything: bi-generation! The Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) didn't die from his fatal wound but healed, and the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) split off from him, leaving him alive and well to live out his life naturally and heal from centuries of emotional wounds. Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies declared that bi-generation has occurred throughout The Doctor's entire timeline, which means every previous Doctor also experienced it and got up to carry on. That would include the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker)!  So what would Whittaker be doing now, freed from the burdens of saving the universeall the time? Why, live her best life and join The Great Celebrity Bake-Off 2024, of course!

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Joins The Great Celebrity Bake-Off 2024!
Doctor Who no more? Jodie Whittaker in "The Great Celebrity Bake-Off 2024": Channel Four

Yeah, yeah, The Great Celebrity Bake-Off 2024 is not a BBC show but a Channel 4 show, but who cares? It's for the charity Stand Up for Cancer. The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will premiere on Channel 4 this year with a new group of British celebrities baking all kinds of cakes, from the cute to the terrible to the sublime, all for a good cause. Over five episodes, hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will welcome 20 famous faces the British public all know and love to the Bake Off tent, all vying to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their bakes. The celebrities will compete against one another in order to be crowned Star Baker at the end of their episode. Of course, Doctor Who would end up at this historical event, and the 13th Doctor, being the most whimsical, is just the one to do it!

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Joins The Great Celebrity Bake-Off 2024!
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024: Channel 4

This is the full line-up of contestants for Celebrity Bake Off 2024: Jodie Whittaker, Paloma FaithMunya ChawawaSpencer MatthewsDanny DyerRhod GilbertYinka BokinniLeigh FrancisDavid O'DohertyOti MabuseGabby LoganSuzi RuffellDermot O'LearyGreg JamesFern Brady, former Spice Girl Mel BThe Reverend Richard ColesSara CoxJoe LockeAdam Hills.  If you're American, who can you pick out from that lineup other than Doctor Who herself? Let's all pretend this is the post-bigeneration 13th Doctor living her best life with Yaz (Mandip Gil) cheering her from the sidelines.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Adi TantimedhAbout Adi Tantimedh

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.