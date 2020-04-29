Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Updates Revolution of the Daleks, Series 13

As many of you well know, Doctor Who fans have had a lot of very cool things to distract them during this time of self-quarantining and social distancing. From global rewatches and live-tweets to the creative teams behind favorite episodes releasing original content bookending the adventures, there have definitely been some silver linings to pull from the not-so-great situation that millions find themselves in. Looking ahead, we have the announcement from earlier this week that September 2020 brings a 12-week, multi-platform, immersive story called Time Lord Victorious. Involving the Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth Doctors as well as Rose Tyler, the epic adventure will include novels, comic books, audio dramas, and more. But beneath all of that exists the question fans want to be answered: will holiday special "Revolution of the Daleks" and Series 13 be delayed? Looks like series star Mandip Gill has some intel to drop on the former as well as a personal take on the latter.

First, some good news with Gill confirming to RadioTimes.com that "Revolution of the Daleks" was filmed at the end of production on Series 12. That gives the episode a major advantage over series that film their holiday specials the summer before, making the Doctor Who special even more of an "event" for fans, as Gill explains: "So yeah, Doctor Who's special is something to really look forward to this year –especially considering the amazing series we've just had as well."

As for the production timeline on Series 13, it was originally rumored to begin production this fall so the BBC is continuing to take a wait-and-see approach to final decision-making. For Gill, it's a matter of waiting until the guidelines get communicated from the top: "The conversations are probably happening somewhere else, and everyone is affected, so I guess we're just going to have to wait for guidelines. I've kind of not even asked, because I know that I'll get told when I'm supposed to. I'm quite laid back in that sense, it's going to come to me when it's supposed to come to me. As soon as they say yeah or no, I'm going to know too. And as soon as they know, they're going to want to tell us."

For now, Gill and fellow castmates Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, and Tosin Cole) are keeping in touch (and each other sane) any and every way possible. As Gill explains, "I've literally just messaged Jodie. We still have that WhatsApp group, so we're still sending memes, sending messages. Brad's sending videos of his gorgeous place – and as soon as this is done we're going to meet up. We'll always stay in touch, because we are really really close – we spend a lot of hours together. And we've sort of formed… I know this sounds like a cliché, but a family. And obviously Jodie's so needy, so she's forever going 'Guys, can we meet up soon?'. She wants to do a Zoom meeting actually, that's what she wants to do. I've said to Brad, if he's missing The Chase then he can host a quiz for us."