Doctor Who Multi-Platform Event Time Lord Victorious Set for Fall 2020

As if global rewatches, live-tweeting, and original content being released around their favorite episodes wasn't enough, Doctor Who fans were treated to the news on Monday that BBC Studios will be launching the multi-platform story "Time Lord Victorious" later this year. The massive, immersive experience will launch in September 2020 and run over a 12-week period (wrapping up in January 2021), with partners Penguin Random House, Doctor Who Magazine, Titan Comics, Escape Hunt, Big Finish Productions, Eaglemoss Hero Collector, Immersive Everywhere, Maze Theory, BBC Books, and BBC Audio, contributing to a massive, epic tale of the Time Lords.

Set within the Dark Times at the start of the universe when even the Eternals were young, "Time Lord Victorious" follows several Doctors across space and time as they defend their home planet from a terrible race. Billed as a story like no other, the project will feature the Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth Doctors, as well as companion Rose Tyler and monsters including the Daleks and the Ood. For a comprehensive listing of the chapters and experiences in play as well as an updated timeline, make sure to check out DoctorWho.TV for all the details.

"BBC Studios' Doctor Who licensees have come together to tell an amazing epic – one that's full of monsters, fun and heart. All strands of the story unite into a mighty patchwork that ranges from one end of the universe to the next. There's more to be revealed, but the enthusiasm and ideas which the licensees have come up with are breath-taking. It's going to be such fun." – James Goss, producer

Viewers familiar with the end of the Tenth Doctor's (David Tennant) run are very familiar with the title "Time Lord Victorious" as it was the title the Doctor bestowed upon himself in 2009's "The Waters of Mars." Raging against his inevitable end by decreeing that his status as the "last surviving" Time Lord and giving himself the right to remake the Laws of Time, the Doctor broke a fixed point in time by saving three people who weren't just supposed to die. They needed to die, resulting in survivor Adelaide Brooke (Lindsay Duncan) taking her own life in an attempt to set things right. Faced with the tragedy and selfish arrogance of his actions, the Doctor came to his senses and ended his brief reign as "Time Lord Victorious."

