Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: academy awards, bbc, doctor who, Ncuti Gatwa, oscars

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Geeks Out Over America Ferrera & More (VIDEO)

On the Oscars red carpet, Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa discussed taking on the iconic role and geeked out over Barbie star America Ferrera.

There's nothing like the Academy Awards when it comes to get famous faces to talk about interesting things that we like to cover – for example, the BBC & Showrunner Russell T. Davies's upcoming new series of Doctor Who. Checking in with Variety on the red carpet, Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) shared how "surreal" it's been taking on such an ironically British role as the Doctor and what the experience has been like so far. But our favorite part? Getting a chance to watch Gatwa geek out over being next to Oscar nominee America Ferrera (Barbie) while she was also being interviewed – it's one of those very "real" moments.

Here's a look at Gatwa on the Oscars red carpet from earlier this evening:

Ncuti Gatwa talks about being Doctor Who — and geeks out about America Ferrera, who is being interviewed next to him. | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/qxqSOgif3j pic.twitter.com/whXSAwZxK0 — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day for Season 1, with Doctor Who set to return to BBC, BBC iPlayer & Disney+ screens in May 2024:

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Season 1 & Season 2

A big update on Christmas Day, with the official teaser & press release for Season 1 confirming Yasmin Finney returning as Rose Noble. Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. In February 2024, we also learned that Genesis Lysea (Shadow & Bone, A Discovery of Witness) and Gwïon Morris Jones (The Winter King) were on board. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!