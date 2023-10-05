Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: Audio Drama, big finish, chris eccleston, david warner, doctor who, preview, trailer

Doctor Who Once and Future Trailer Teams Eccleston, David Warner

Here's the trailer/overview for Doctor Who - Once and Future: Time Lord Immemorial, starring Christopher Eccleston and the late David Warner.

With the BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies's three-episode Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special event set to hit our screens in November, Big Finish is nearing the endgame to its eight-episode full-cast audio drama adventure Doctor Who – Once and Future – but there's still a ton more action & intrigue on the way. How soon? How about today, with Doctor Who – Once and Future: Time Lord Immemorial bringing together Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and the late David Warner's alternate Unbound version of himself? Kicking off in the middle of The Time War, an injured Doctor is being cared for at a field hospital when he begins to glow. Regeneration time, right? Wrong. The Doctor begins to go through a "degeneration" that finds him face-to-face with a number of his other selves as he seeks to find an answer before it's too late. But as you're about to see from the following cover artwork (including the special edition), trailer & overview, the closer the Doctor gets to an answer – the greater the danger grows.

Written by Lisa McMullin, the audio drama also features Jesus of Nazareth actor Robert Powell as the Time Lord Immemorial and Nicola Walker as Liv Chenka. In another reunion, Gina McKee (who co-starred with Eccleston in the 1996 TV drama series Our Friends in the North) returns as the Lumiat, the insufferably good version of Missy.

"It was quite emotional for me to work with David Warner, an actor I grew up as a child watching and admiring. To share the Doctor with him was special. If ever there was an actor who should have played the Doctor, it was David Warner," Eccleston shared. McMullin added, "This particular set was a real gift because I got to make two characters that you might not expect to be able to interact because they're in different universes, and then converge those universes and have them collide. There's a whole heap of fun where they're trying to decide which universe they're in. The Ninth and Unbound Doctors were so much fun and a joy. They worked together really well and bounced beautifully off each other."

Script editor Matt Fitton shared, "I know Christopher Eccleston loves Lisa McMullin's writing, so when he said that he wanted to do one of these 60th-anniversary adventures, we immediately got her on the job and threw together some more old friends as well. We have Nicola Walker turning up as Liv Chenka and Gina McKee as the Lumiat. The Lumiat is Lisa's creation who is, in a way, the Master's version of the Valeyard in that she's the opposite of everything the Master stands for. The Lumiat is an insufferably good version of the Master or Missy!" Now, here's a look at the trailer & overview (with more info and purchasing details waiting for you over on the Big Finish website):

Suffering from the effects of a degeneration weapon and slipping between bodies, the Ninth Doctor finds his TARDIS caught between universes as the cosmos starts to break down. A Doctor from another reality arrives, and they join forces with Liv Chenka and the Lumiat to find the cause. Someone has desecrated the mythical Hall of the Time Lord Immemorial, where the sands of time from the multiverse are held. And those sands are running out…

Doctor Who: A Look at Big Finish's "Once and Future"

At the time that the project was first announced, it was confirmed that Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, and David Tennant were on board. In addition, on the Doctor side of things, Stephen Noonan, Michael Troughton & Tim Treloar are on board to represent the first three Doctors. The series will also include the final performance recorded by David Warner as the Unbound Doctor. Michelle Gomez will be returning as Missy, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter Jenny, and Camille Coduri returning as Jackie Tyler. Also, Nicola Walker is set to return as Liv Chenka, while Sadie Miller will voice Sarah Jane Smith, played in the live-action series by her late mother, Elisabeth Sladen. In addition, we have Michelle Ryan as Lady Christina, Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as Jenny Flint, Dan Starkey as Strax, Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan, Ken Bones as the General, and Beth Chalmers as Veklin. Now, here's a look back at the original trailer for the audio anniversary event, followed by the official overview:

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor's past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his 'degeneration.' Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…

