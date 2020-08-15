As Doctor Who fans continue waiting for word on when production on Series 13 will start rolling again as well as when holiday special "Revolution of the Daleks" will be hitting out screens (more on both of those in a minute), ReedPOP's Metaverse virtual convention hosted a conversation that brought viewers back to a simpler time when most of the drama was taking place on-screen. With Bow Ties Are Cool – Doctor Who Cast Regenerates In The Metaverse, Matt Smith (The 11th Doctor), Karen Gillan (Amy Pond), and Arthur Darvill (Rory Williams) took part in a virtual "family reunion."

Smith, Gillan, and Darvill start off with an update on how each of them is holding up in these still-COVID-19 times, and from there the conversation took flight into their time on Doctor Who. From how the series has impacted the day-to-day culture of society to the commitment and dedication of the show's fanbase… to Gillian's experiences with a "melting baby" to the pros/cons of returning to physical cons at some point, here's a look at what's going on the worlds of our on-screen, time-traveling trio:

Looking ahead to Series 13 and the future of new Who, fans have the satisfaction of knowing that holiday special "Revolution of the Daleks" was completed before the COVID-19 shutdown- but as for Series 13? That's looking a bit gloomier. During a June online Q&A, Rhodri Talfan Davies, Director of BBC Wales, explained that social distancing rules currently in place would make it nearly impossible for a production of the show's size and scope to accommodate: "It'll be down to social distancing. A production like that, which at any point employs hundreds of people, freelance and stuff, I don't believe can be made to the current standard in a socially distanced environment. So it depends when you think social distancing is going to end."

Geography and differing, evolving governmental policies are also factors that need to be considered, with Davies noting even then the differences in production guidelines enacted by the Welsh Assembly Government and what was rolled out in England. "It may well be that the rules on social distancing in Wales are different to those in England," Davies explained. "And obviously each production center from those two countries is going to need to respond to the specific rules and regulations that each of the governments are introducing." Reportedly, shooting on Series 13 was to begin next month, which means there is still time for new health and safety protocols to be put into place (if September 2020 was the official start month).