Doctor Who, Powerpuff Girls, Always Sunny & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? DC Studios' Lanterns, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s The Acolyte, The Powerpuff Girls/Craig McCracken, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Phildelphia & Deadpool & Wolverine, Prime Video's The Boys, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, HBO's The Last of Us, Paramount+'s South Park: The End of Obesity, Prime Video's Gen V, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, Disney+'s Descendants: The Rise Of Red, and more!

Lanterns: Mundy, Lindelof & More Join DC Studios Series Creative Team?

Doctor Who: "73 Yards" Review: Horror Tale of Abandonment & Surviving

The Acolyte: Amandla Stenberg on "Frozen"/"Kill Bill" Pitch & More

The Powerpuff Girls: Craig McCracken Updates, Clarifies "Something"

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 9 Review: A Breen in Protocol

Always Sunny: McElhenney's Nightman Should Join Deadpool & Wolverine

The Boys S04: The Deep is Homelander's "Number Two" In So Manys Ways

Interview with the Vampire S02 "No Pain" Clip: And Lestat Makes Three

Doctor Who: "73 Yards" Clip: Are Mysterious Circles Ever A Good Thing?

The Last of Us S02: Jeffrey Wright Bringing Isaac to Live-Action Life

South Park: The End of Obesity Clip: Randy's Peer Pressure Revelation

Gen V: Eric Kripke on Recrafting Season 2 After Chance Perdomo's Death

The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page's Viktor & Fam in Season 4 Images

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Releases Harley Quinn, Joker, Deadshot Trailers

Descendants: The Rise Of Red Works Its Magic In August (TRAILER)

Reacher, Wheel of Fortune, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

