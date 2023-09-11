Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, BBC Sounds, doctor who, Doctor Who Redacted, LGBTQ, The Sarah Jane Adventue

Doctor Who: Redacted Series 2: BBC Podcast Series Returns Next Week

Doctor Who: Redacted, the podcast whose heroines are a trio of LGBTQ women, returns to BBC Sounds for new adventures on September 18th.

Doctor Who: Redacted, the spinoff drama podcast series whose heroines are a trio of LGBTQ women, will return next week with six brand new episodes to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary. The second series was made by BBC Studios for BBC Sounds and will be available from 18th September. Juno Dawson returns as the lead writer alongside stars Charlie Craggs, Lois Chimimba, and Holly Quin-Ankrah. Series two will also feature a host of guest stars from the world of Doctor Who and beyond, including Freddy Carter (who plays Kaz Brekker in Netflix's Shadow and Bone), Anjli Mohindra (reprising her role as a grown-up Rani from The Sarah Jane Adventures), Dervla Kirwan and Alexander Armstrong.

Lead writer Juno Dawson said, "I'm so excited that 'Doctor Who: Redacted' is back for a second series. It feels particularly special to be a part of such a big year for the show. We've got a stellar returning cast and welcoming guest stars, both old and new, into Cleo, Abby, and Shawna's corner of the 'Doctor Who' universe has been brilliant. I can't wait for fans to hear the series and see what is next in store for the trio."

After last year's debut series, Cleo (Charlie Craggs), Abby (Lois Chimimba), and Shawna (Holly Quin-Ankrah) are still hosting their podcast called 'The Blue Box Files,' about their attempts to track sightings of a mysterious blue box that crops up throughout history, usually coinciding with some huge, apocalyptic events.

Last year the podcast led them to save the world from a killer psychic virus with the help of a mysterious alien called the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker). But now, only Cleo has any memory of those events. She knows there's something out there, which is why she's going spare – yes, she's repaired her relationship with her mum, but her life hasn't caught fire. Meanwhile, her best friends, Abby and Shawna, have coupled up, and Cleo can't help but feel like the third wheel. She's focusing on the important questions in life, such as, 'Are giant rats invading East London?'

Then, an enigmatic spaceman lands in Cleo's life, and it's not The Doctor this time. Apex Costa has it all; style, good looks, teleportation device. But is he all he seems? The Doctor has gone missing! Will The Doctor show up in this series? And which Doctor will it be?

Doctor Who: Redacted will be available weekly on BBC Sounds from 18th September.

