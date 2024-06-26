Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who: RTD Says Ruby Will Be Back So Why Won't Fans Believe Him?

Why do fans & tabloids still believe Millie Gibson has left Doctor Who even after Russell T. Davies confirmed she will be back for Season 2?

The season finale of Doctor Who in this new Disney+ era has brought on all kinds of reactions from fans, especially over the reveal of Ruby Sunday's (Millie Gibson) parentage, which was the emotional core of the season-long arc that tied into the season-long Big Bad fight. That's par for the course for a show that has that much fan engagement and geek devotion. But the weirdest reaction so far has been the widespread belief that Ruby – and Gibson – have exited the series despite showrunner Russell T. Davies repeatedly saying she will be back in season two.

By now, everyone who has watched this season of Doctor Who will have watched the finale where Ruby says goodbye to The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). They've both realized that her days traveling with him in the TARDIS are over now that she has a new life discovering her birth mother and her just-found birth father. She has a life on Earth doing normal things with both her birth parents and her adopted parents. Cue the type of heartbreaking goodbye Davies loves to write. Making your fans cry (not from rage) is the way to ensure fandom forever.

And yet so many fans think Ruby's left the show, and even certain British tabloids this week report that she has or will hardly appear next season as if it was true, despite Davies officially confirming Ruby – and Gibson – will be back in season two as a full-fledged companion in the TARDIS next to the newly-announced companion played by Varada Sethu. Davies said it months ago when they announced Sethu as a new cast member and has confirmed it again in last week's official Doctor Who Podcast and the episode of Doctor Who Unleashed that covered the series finale.

You can't get more official confirmation than that short of the BBC or Disney paying for big, whopping billboards with neon. Ruby leaving the Doctor at the end of this first season is just a pause in her story, an interlude, not an ending, since Davies wants to explore her new home life as an adoptee, reuniting with her birth parents while maintaining her relationship with her adopted parents. It's a little-seen representation of the life of adopted children that he wants to explore. Millie Gibson had already been spotted on location by fans filming major scenes for season two, where Ruby appears to have a new boyfriend in what appears to be part of Davies' shocking heterosexual agenda, which nobody has protested for "wokeness". It seems Ruby and Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) are not gay. What is the world coming to?

So, for every fan who didn't know Ruby was coming back but read this, you're in for a treat. For everyone else, the last place you should believe is any British tabloid or fan "leak" on social media. Seriously. Davies has already reassured us that Ruby will be back – at least a dozen times so far.

Doctor Who is now streaming globally outside the UK on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!