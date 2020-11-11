Doctor Who Series 13 Filming Underway; Set for 8 Episodes

Leave it to Doctor Who to always find a way to work a little magic on us when we least expect it, pulling a sleight-of-hand by distracting us with when "Revolution of the Daleks" will air this holiday season with news that Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and the gang are now filming Series 13, with an official clapperboard image released to make it all official. With safety protocols in place, the team behind Doctor Who is now filming under strict industry and UK government guidelines to ensure the safety of all cast and crew. To that end, the added time and protocols is resulting in the expected 11-episode season to be reduced to 8 episodes.

"In this strangest of years, the 'Doctor Who' production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production. We're thrilled to be back making the show. Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous COVID working protocols, it's going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual 11," Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall explained. "But rest assured, the ambition, humor, fun, and scares you expect from 'Doctor Who' will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period – but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge!"

Speaking on behalf of BBC Studios, EP Matt Strevens was excited to share the news. "We are so thrilled to have unlocked the TARDIS, dusted down the sonic, and be able to start filming again for the next season of 'Doctor Who," said Strevens. "The amazing production team, crew, and cast have worked wonders to get us shooting again in these challenging times. It's going to be as fun-filled and action-packed as ever – with plenty of surprises.'