Doctor Who Star Carole Ann Ford "Would Adore" Returning As Susan A lot of Doctor Who fans would love to see Carole Ann Ford return as Susan, with Ford adding that she "would adore to be in it now."

With Russell T. Davies' three-episode Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special event set for November, there is a ton of excitement building to learn how David Tennant's Doctor regenrates into Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor. Oh, and maybe an explanation as to why Tennant reappeared in the first place, too. In addition to Tennant & Gatwa, the event sees Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney, Neil Patrick Harris, Jacqueline King, Karl Collins, Ruth Madeley (Shirley Anne Bingham), and the late Bernard Cribbins taking part in the timey-wimey adventure. Along with the names listed above, fans have been keeping an eye on social media to see who else might be making their return. One of those folks is Carole Ann Ford's Susan, who Davies appeared to drop a tease about last month regarding learning what she's been up to. Well, if Davies had any doubt that fans would love to see Susan again, a poll from RadioTimes.com cleared that up, with Ford checking in with 43% of the vote.

"That's amazing, I'm absolutely flabbergasted. I'm very honoured!" said Ford, in response to learning of the poll's results. As Ford sees it, Susan was a chance for the viewers to have a character on-screen who they could connect with personally. "The idea of her, what I was told after I got the part, was she would be the eyes and ears of the young people watching it, that her reaction would be the perceived reactions of them, so therefore they would probably identify with her." And having a family connection with the Doctor made their dynamic unique. "She was unique because she was the Doctor's granddaughter, which gave her a special relationship with him." Oh, and if anyone has any doubts about Ford being interested in a return? "Are you kidding?! Do you really have to ask?" Ford responded, not leaving much room for doubt. "I'd love to be in it as it is now! I'd love to experience all the money they spend on it now – it's done like a film! I would adore to be in it now."

In the post below from earlier this year, the Doctor Who Instagram account shared the scene from 1964's "The Dalek Invasion of Earth" when William Hartnell's Doctor locks his granddaughter & original companion out of the TARDIS, explaining to Susan that she needed to part ways with him and try to build a normal life with David (Peter Fraser). But before departing, he promises to return one day. Now, that right there is what we call a perfect set-up for a ten-ton tease because Davies jumped into the comments section to ask a very loaded question: "Whatever happened to her?" General curiosity on Davies' part? Maybe… but we're not buying it. This vibes more like Davies looking to keep the excitement rolling for the 60th anniversary by reminding viewers with the casting of the 82-year-old actress that the specials are about bringing both new and long-time "Who" fans together. Here's a look at the post:

With the special event episodes hitting in November 2023, here's a look at the latest teaser for the Doctor Who 60th-Anniversary: