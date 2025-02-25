Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: Audible, david tennant, doctor who

Doctor Who Star David Tennant Goes AI in New Audible Audio Drama

David Tennant may have left Doctor Who (for now), but he's keeping himself grounded in sci-fi, playing an AI in the Audible audio drama Him.

David Tennant may have left Doctor Who for now, but he hasn't left Science Fiction or Fantasy behind since he's currently (reportedly) wrapped filming the finale movie of Good Omens, and despite taking on many "realistic" mainstream dramas, he's more than willing to do another Science Fiction project if a good one comes along. The most unexpected new project he's starring in that's already out is an audio drama from Audible where he plays an AI, Him. Louise Brealey, who played Molly in Sherlock, plays the grieving widow who sees her dead husband resurrected as an AI.

Him: Like a Doctor Who Story Without the Doctor

Yes, it's about artificial intelligence. So it's pretty much like a Doctor Who story without the Doctor, where the AI version of a dead man sounds suspiciously like the Tenth Doctor. And let's face it, one of the main reasons anyone will want to listen to this audio drama is because they're fans of Tennant's Doctor.

"From award-winning writer J D Kirk comes a blockbuster thriller for fans of Lisa Jewell and Sarah A Denzil, performed by Louise Brealey, featuring David Tennant.

Just because he sounds real doesn't mean he is…

When Sarah's husband, Nick, is killed in a car accident, her world shatters. Facing a future without him seems impossible.

But maybe she doesn't have to.

When Sarah discovers EternaTech, the AI program Nick and his business partner have been working on in secret, she is given the chance to speak to Nick from beyond the grave.

It sounds like him. It feels like him…

As Sarah becomes consumed by her connection to this digital Nick, she begins uncovering secrets about his final days. But as she digs deeper, the lines between what's real and what isn't blur, and Sarah must confront a chilling, terrible truth.

Some things may be best left buried."

In the old days, like the 1970s, AIs and computers were frequently the villains of Doctor Who. The Fourth Doctor famously described them as "very sophisticated idiots." Him is available exclusively from Audible. If you miss Doctor Who or David Tennant, you can check it out as part of your Audible subscription.

