Doctor Who Star Sylvester McCoy's Life Story Set for Feature Film

Film Stories is bringing the life of Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy to the screen in the upcoming film Sylvester: Who’s The Real McCoy?

With no disrespect intended towards Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies – because who wouldn't want to get a message from RTD on their special day? But Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy had some bigger news to announce on his 80th birthday – Film Stories is set to bring MCoy's life story to the big screen – in his own words – with Sylvester: Who's The Real McCoy? Stemming from Film Stories and Whynow production, the project is executive produced by McCoy and Clare Eden and produced & directed by Simon Brew. Here's a look at the official announcement poster that was released with the news (with the film in post-production & release news coming soon) – followed by a look at how you can experience McCoy's Seventh Doctor back in action for Big Finish's Doctor Who: Once and Future:

He explores his youth growing up in Dunoon, his training to be a priest, and how he made the jump from working in the city of London to a life of performance. There are the adventures in the Ken Campbell Roadshow, his journeys around the world, and – of course – his life as the universe's most famous Time Lord in Doctor Who, and his time in Middle Earth across The Hobbit movies. Sylvester also candidly tells the story of losing his father just before he was born, his mother's mental health battles, and growing up with family members in the absence of his parents. The film is centred around a specially-filmed new interview and conversation with Sylvester, as well as materials from his personal archive. There is a sporting chance that the playing of spoons may be involved too.

And here's a look at the tweet from McCoy's social media account confirming the news:

NEWS: we are very excited to be in post-production of SYLVESTER: Who's The real McCoy? A memoir in a feature film: exec produced by Sylvester & Clare Eden, produced and directed by Simon Brew. An @filmstories & Whynow production.

Doctor Who "Once and Future": Sylvester McCoy, Davros Return

In the Jonathan Morris-written "A Genius for War," Sylvester McCoy returns as the Seventh Doctor – and just in time because he's going to have to face off with Dalek-creator Davros (Terry Molloy). In the midst of the Time War, the Time Lords have received a communication from Falkus, the prison moon of Skaro. Its sole inmate, Davros, wishes to make them an offer. He will help them win the Time War… but only if the Doctor comes to his rescue. Does Davros hold the key to winning the Time War – and to the mysterious weapon which injured the Doctor during it? Or is he pursuing a more terrible agenda? Joining McCoy and Molloy are Ken Bones as the Time Lord General and Beth Chalmers as Commander Veklin. And the best part? This next episode is available to order – just head on over here for more details.

A Look at Big Finish's "Once and Future"

At the time that the project was first announced, it was confirmed that Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, and David Tennant were on board. In addition, on the Doctor side of things, Stephen Noonan, Michael Troughton & Tim Treloar are on board to represent the first three Doctors. The series will also include the final performance recorded by David Warner as the Unbound Doctor. Michelle Gomez will be returning as Missy, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter Jenny, and Camille Coduri returning as Jackie Tyler. Also, Nicola Walker is set to return as Liv Chenka, while Sadie Miller will voice Sarah Jane Smith, played in the live-action series by her late mother, Elisabeth Sladen. In addition, we have Michelle Ryan as Lady Christina, Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as Jenny Flint, Dan Starkey as Strax, Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan, Ken Bones as the General, and Beth Chalmers as Veklin. Now, here's a look back at the original trailer for audio anniversary event, followed by the official overview:

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor's past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his 'degeneration.' Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…

