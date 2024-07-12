Posted in: BBC, Conventions, Doctor Who, Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: doctor who, sdcc, SDCC 2024, star trek

Doctor Who/Star Trek: RTD, Alex Kurtzman SDCC 2024 Panel Announced

SDCC 2024's Intergalactic Friendship Panel: Star Trek x Doctor Who will feature a conversation between Alex Kurtzman and Russell T Davies.

It would appear that the line from Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor to Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday in "Space Babies" wasn't a throw-away line. Ruby notes that the TARDIS had landed indoors, adding, "Is that like a matter transporter, like in 'Star Trek?'" With that question, the Doctor opened the door to a hundred more years of fanfic: "We've got to visit them one day!" Well, it's not an on-screen crossover (not yet?), but a huge panel event and experience was announced earlier today that will bring "Star Trek" and "Doctor Who" fans together in a big way. To kick start the inaugural Intergalactic Friendship Day (aligned with International Friendship Day) and to spotlight the franchises' shared values of friendship, hope, and fandom, Alex Kurtzman ("Star Trek") and Russell T. Davies ("Doctor Who") are taking part in a one-on-one conversation about the creative process, their franchise's respective fandoms, and much more. As we mentioned before, that's just to kick things off – here are the details on the Kurtzman/Davies panel and more intel on the "Friendship is Universal" Gallery Experience:

Intergalactic Friendship Panel: Star Trek x Doctor Who (Saturday, July 27, 5:30 – 6:30 PM, Room 6A): The collaboration will kick off at San Diego Comic-Con, where Alex Kurtzman, showrunner and executive producer of the "Star Trek" franchise, and Russell T Davies, showrunner and executive producer spearheading the "Doctor Who" Whoniverse, come together for an exclusive creator-to-creator conversation about the art of storytelling in alternative universes and to celebrate the power of friendship. The SDCC "Intergalactic Friendship Panel: Star Trek x Doctor Who" will be moderated by Keisha Hatchett, staff editor of TVLine. Attendees to the creator conversation will each receive a special "Doctor Who X Star Trek" poster designed by artist Dusty Abell.

"Friendship is Universal" Gallery Experience (Thursday, July 26 – Sunday, July 28, 226 and 230 5th Avenue in Gaslamp Quarter): Under the banner of "Friendship is Universal," "Star Trek" and "Doctor Who" will operate a special celebratory gallery experience at 226 and 230 5th Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego. The gallery experience will feature original costumes and props from across the storied histories of both, highlighting themes of friendship and shared values between the two universes. There will also be photo opportunities for fans as well as special friendship bracelet giveaways. "Friendship is Universal" activation hours of operation are Thursday, July 25 through Saturday, July 27, 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM, and Sunday, July 28, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Admission is free. No SDCC badge is required.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!