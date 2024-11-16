Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, prime video, the boys

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke offered a great explanation about why he's very cautious about expanding The Boys universe too much.

We're not going to lie. As much as we've had to prepare, it was still a shock to the system earlier this week when Showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that the fifth and final season of The Boys would start filming in less than two weeks. But even with the mothership looking to end its run, "The Boys" Universe is still very much active. The spinoff series Gen V will roll out its highly anticipated second season in 2025 – a season that will offer some insights into the state of affairs heading into The Boys final season. Production is underway on the Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash-starring spinoff prequel series Vought Rising, and let's not forget that Gael García Bernal and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer are looking to develop a spinoff series based in Mexico. But beyond that, Kripke is keeping a safe distance from moving forward on any additional world-building, offering an excellent reason for his hesitation during a recent conversation with Collider.

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

