Doctor Who, Arcane, Spider-Man, Cobra Kai & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Arcane, Bosch/Ballard, Cobra Kai, Doctor Who, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? TNT's AEW Rampage, Max's Peacemaker, Disney+'s Wonder Man, Netflix's Arcane, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Michael Connelly & Bosch/Ballard, Disney+'s Ironheart, HBO's Lanterns, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Coca-Cola/AI, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's Scarpetta, Disney+'s Marvel Zombies, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda, Prime Video's The Boys, Conan O'Brien/Oscars, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Arcane, Bosch/Ballard, Cobra Kai, Coca-Cola/AI, Doctor Who, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 16, 2024:

AEW Rampage Preview: 5 Reasons Not to Watch Tonight's Show

Peacemaker: James Gunn Announces Who Wrapped Filming Season 2

Wonder Man Images: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Sports Familiar Look

Arcane Season 2 Act 1 Dialed-Up Action, Emotion & Heartbreak: Review

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17: The Gang Takes a Selfie

Author Michael Connelly Discusses Casting Bosch and Ballard

Ironheart Overview Focuses on Tech vs. Magic; Image, Cast Lineup

Lanterns: DC Studios Series Taps Poorna Jagannathan for Recurring Role

Cobra Kai Creators on New Season 6 Part 2 Cast, Building Sekai Taikai

Coca-Cola, Generative AI Make For Ho-Ho-Horrifying Holiday Ad (VIDEO)

Daredevil: Born Again Gets Official Images; Overview, Cast Rundown

Doctor Who Christmas Special Preview Brings Dinosaurs For The Holidays

Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 8 Clip: Lois Opens Up About Her Scanxiety

Scarpetta: Nicole Kidman on What's "Terrifying" Her About Series

Marvel Zombies Gets Unleashed on October 3rd; Image, Voice Cast Lineup

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Cast Update; Image, Overview

Eyes of Wakanda: Marvel Animation Confirms Voice Cast; Image, Overview

The Boys Season 5: Daveed Diggs Has "Started Reading Some Things"

Conan O'Brien Officially Set to Host 97th Oscars Ceremony

Cobra Kai Season 6: Netflix Sets The Finale Event for February 2025

