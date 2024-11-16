Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Doctor Who, Arcane, Spider-Man, Cobra Kai & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Arcane, Bosch/Ballard, Cobra Kai, Doctor Who, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? TNT's AEW Rampage, Max's Peacemaker, Disney+'s Wonder Man, Netflix's Arcane, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Michael Connelly & Bosch/Ballard, Disney+'s Ironheart, HBO's Lanterns, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Coca-Cola/AI, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's Scarpetta, Disney+'s Marvel Zombies, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda, Prime Video's The Boys, Conan O'Brien/Oscars, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Arcane, Bosch/Ballard, Cobra Kai, Coca-Cola/AI, Doctor Who, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 16, 2024:
AEW Rampage Preview: 5 Reasons Not to Watch Tonight's Show
Peacemaker: James Gunn Announces Who Wrapped Filming Season 2
Wonder Man Images: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Sports Familiar Look
Arcane Season 2 Act 1 Dialed-Up Action, Emotion & Heartbreak: Review
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17: The Gang Takes a Selfie
Author Michael Connelly Discusses Casting Bosch and Ballard
Ironheart Overview Focuses on Tech vs. Magic; Image, Cast Lineup
Lanterns: DC Studios Series Taps Poorna Jagannathan for Recurring Role
Cobra Kai Creators on New Season 6 Part 2 Cast, Building Sekai Taikai
Coca-Cola, Generative AI Make For Ho-Ho-Horrifying Holiday Ad (VIDEO)
Daredevil: Born Again Gets Official Images; Overview, Cast Rundown
Doctor Who Christmas Special Preview Brings Dinosaurs For The Holidays
Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 8 Clip: Lois Opens Up About Her Scanxiety
Scarpetta: Nicole Kidman on What's "Terrifying" Her About Series
Marvel Zombies Gets Unleashed on October 3rd; Image, Voice Cast Lineup
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Cast Update; Image, Overview
Eyes of Wakanda: Marvel Animation Confirms Voice Cast; Image, Overview
The Boys Season 5: Daveed Diggs Has "Started Reading Some Things"
Conan O'Brien Officially Set to Host 97th Oscars Ceremony
Cobra Kai Season 6: Netflix Sets The Finale Event for February 2025
The Boys, The Onion/InfoWars, Tomb Raider & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!