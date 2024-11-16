Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview; Plus: Did Tony Khan Sabotage Netflix?

The Chadster previews AEW Collision and uncovers a shocking conspiracy involving Tony Khan, Jake Paul, and Netflix! Is AEW trying to ruin WWE's streaming future? 😱🔍

Article Summary AEW Collision features No DQ match between Mariah May and Anna Jay, causing disrespect to wrestling. 😠

Shelton Benjamin faces Komander in a match The Chadster calls a waste of talent. 🤦‍♂️

New Guns N' Roses music video premieres, upsetting WWE fans and Triple H. 😭

The Chadster suspects Tony Khan sabotaged Netflix during Jake Paul's boxing match. 😱

The Chadster is here to preview tonight's episode of AEW Collision, and auughh man! So unfair! 😤 Tony Khan is at it again, trying to cheese off The Chadster with another subpar wrestling show that just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Let's start with the AEW Women's World Championship No DQ match between Mariah May and Anna Jay. 👎 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is allowing wrestlers to compete in a match where the rules are blatantly ignored! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠 WWE would never show disrespect to authority like this. The Chadster bets Triple H is shaking his head in disappointment right now.

Next up, we have The Acclaimed facing LFI in a FULL GEAR 2024 4-Way Contenders Series Match. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan insists on having so many tag teams when WWE has proven that you only need a handful to make a great division, just having them fight each other over and over again for decades when you even remember you have a tag division. It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to cheese off The Chadster by going against WWE wisdom. 😤

Then there's Daniel Garcia vs. Johnny TV. 😑 The Chadster can't help but think about how much better Johnny TV was as John Morrison in WWE. It's like he literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW. 🔪 And don't even get The Chadster started on MxM Collection being in Johnny TV's corner. It's just another example of Tony Khan not understanding a single thing about the wrestling business.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Komander is next on the card. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is wasting Shelton Benjamin's talents like this. He was so much better in WWE, and now he's reduced to facing some high-flying nobody. Shelton should be facing one of WWE's more serious lower midcard jobbers. 😠

We also have Mina Shirakawa vs. Harley Cameron. 🙄 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan keeps promoting these so-called wrestlers who haven't even properly paid their dues in WWE's developmental system, which just proves that Tony Khan doesn't understand how to build star power like WWE does. It's like he's purposely trying to cheese off The Chadster by bringing in international talent and trying to make his own stars.

Finally, there's Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Bronson of the Iron Savages. 😤 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is wasting Powerhouse Hobbs' potential like this. He could have been an upper-midcard jobber to the stars in WWE, but AEW is trying to play him off as some kind of big deal. It's just so unfair!

And on top of all that, AEW is going to debut a new music video by Guns N' Roses: AEW November Rain. How could you, Axl? How could you, Slash? Triple H is literally in tears right now! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Now, The Chadster wants to discuss a serious topic with you, dear readers. 🧐 Last night, the boxing match of the century took place between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, the brother of WWE Superstar Logan Paul. Jake Paul won by decision after eight grueling rounds. However, this monumental event was marred by Netflix's terrible streaming performance, with constant buffering and freezing issues. 😱

The Chadster can't help but wonder: is it just a coincidence that this is happening to Netflix during an event headlined by a family member of a WWE Superstar, just months before WWE Raw debuts on the platform? 🤔 Or was Tony Khan behind this? The Chadster vows to uncover this conspiracy and stop Tony Khan from sabotaging WWE's Netflix debut. It's clear that Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he'd go to any lengths to ruin WWE's success. 😡

Speaking of Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster, just last night, The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about him. 😰 In this dream, The Chadster was driving his beloved Mazda Miata down a winding road, singing along to Smash Mouth's "All Star" and enjoying a refreshing White Claw seltzer. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, chasing The Chadster on a unicycle while juggling AEW action figures. 😱 The Chadster tried to escape, but no matter how fast he drove, Tony Khan kept getting closer. Just as Tony was about to catch up, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 😓 The Chadster demands that Tony Khan stop invading his dreams and being so obsessed with him!

In conclusion, The Chadster warns all true wrestling fans not to tune into AEW Collision tonight at 8/7C on TNT. 🚫 Watching this show will only embolden Tony Khan and his relentless crusade against The Chadster and the wrestling business as we know it. Instead, why not rewatch some classic WWE matches or, better yet, take your Mazda Miata for a spin while blasting Smash Mouth and enjoying a White Claw? That's what The Chadster will be doing tonight, trying to forget about Tony Khan's latest attempt to ruin The Chadster's life. 😔🚗🎵🍹

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!