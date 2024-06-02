Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Outlander, pretty little liars: summer school, snl, star trek: discovery, the boys, Tomb raider, warner bros discovery, Watchmen

Doctor Who, The Boys, Watchmen, Lara Croft & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Vice TV's Who Killed WCW?, Disney+ & BBC's Doctor Who, TBS's AEW Collision/Rampage, Watchmen Animated Film, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Charles Barkley/Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney+'s Ahsoka, STARZ's Outlander, Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Prime Video's The Boys, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 2, 2024:

SNL Second-Guessing: Ramy Youssef, Travis Scott, PDD Feel Our Pain

Who Killed WCW? Preview: Eric Bischoff's Vision Includes Hulk Hogan

Doctor Who: RTD Intros "Rogue" Sneak Preview; New Teaser Released

AEW Collision Preview: You Won't Believe What Tony Khan Did This Time

Watchmen Animated Adaptation 2 Chapters, Arriving in August: Listing

Star Trek: Discovery Showrunner, Star on Finale, S06 Plans; New Images

Charles Barkley: WBD Doing "S****y Job" Offering Updates on NBA Talks

Doctor Who E06 "Rogue" Promo: The Doctor & Ruby Face Murder Most Foul

Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson & Hayden Christensen on Anakin Return, Reunion

Tony Khan RUINS Wrestling AGAIN with Awful Episode of AEW Rampage

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Set for November (Teaser); S08 Casting News

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Arrives This October (TEASER)

The Boys S04 Poster: Deadly Serious Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Karl Urban

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Midseason Trailer; S02E05 Images

Presumed Innocent Preview: Jake Gyllenhaal's Rusty Is Lost In Thought

Doctor Who: "Doctor-Lite" Episodes Are Important, Need to Feel Special

Doctor Who, Criminal, Always Sunny/MLB & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

