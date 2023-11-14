Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: bbc, blu-ray, daleks, doctor who, russell t davies

Doctor Who: "The Daleks" Remaster Coming to Blu-Ray/DVD – In Color

The colourised remaster of the classic BBC Doctor Who story "The Daleks" will be getting a Blu-ray/DVD release in early 2024.

Article Summary A colorized, rematsered version of "The Daleks" will air as part of the Doctor Who's 60th Anniversary.

The remastered story, now a 75-minute movie, will debut on BBC4 and BBC iPlayer.

Set for an Early 2024 Blu-ray/DVD release, the remastered version includes new material penned by Russell T. Davies.

The black-and-white original will also be included - with plans for more classic remasters underway.

"The Daleks," the first Dalek story in Doctor Who, is getting a remastered and colourised glow-up for the 60th Anniversary. Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies and producer Phil Collinson announced that the original serial from the 1963 first season would be recut into a 75-minute movie for younger viewers to discover anew. And it will get a physical media release after its premiere on BBC4 in the UK.

Originally transmitted from December 1963 to February 1964, The Daleks were introduced to audiences and soon became one of the Doctor's most formidable and enduring foes. The story follows the very first crew of the TARDIS as they land in a petrified forest on an alien planet. Determined to explore, the Doctor (William Hartnell) leads his companions into the metal city, where they discover the danger at every corner and what will become his deadliest enemy, the mutant Daleks.

Collinson shared, "It's been my absolute pleasure to spend this past 12 months working with such a talented team to breathe new life into this classic adventure – a story that is literally the foundation stone of all that Doctor Who has become. The original is a masterpiece of 1960's television drama, and this new version stands on the shoulders of the pioneering spirit of 1960's 'Doctor Who.'"

"The Daleks" will premiere on BBC4 on November 23rd, two days before the 60th Anniversary airs, after which it will stream on the BBC iPlayer. Russell T. Davies has written new material for the special, but exactly what that is remains to be revealed. There is so far no news if it will stream on Britbox in the US, but it will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD in the UK on February 12th, 2024, and in the US at a later date to be announced. The original black and white seven-part serial will be included in the disc as well as a 15-minute exclusive featurette, probably about the making of the colourised version, as well as all special features from the previous DVD release of the serial.

Davies has said he thinks the 75-minute edit, created to give the story a faster pace more in keeping with modern Doctor Who and television drama in general, might be more controversial than the colourisation. And more of the older serials will be getting the remastered and colourised treatment, with the second already underway. Many believe this will be an annual event.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!