Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who, jodie whittaker

Doctor Who: The Doctor's a Hero, Gender Shouldn't Matter: Whittaker

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker on the responsibilities that came with playing the Thirteenth Doctor, advice for Ncuti Gatwa, and more.

Speaking with The Times in support of her upcoming Netflix drama Toxic Town, Whittaker revealed that she's never been big on social media – especially during her run as the Doctor – so she's avoided a lot of the toxicity that's been out there. But that doesn't mean she wasn't painfully aware of how her casting didn't fit the "specific mould" that the series had used for decades, an issue she discussed during her interview. In addition, Whittaker shared what it was about taking on the role of the Doctor that sent her "into a spiral," how it's hypocritical to think that a female Doctor couldn't be a role model for boys, advice she gave Ncuti Gatwa, and how she still appreciates the love from the fans. Here's a look at the highlights:

Whittaker on Breaking the Mold When It Comes to Doctors: "It was a noisy few [people]. Rage is always really loud — compliments are much quieter. But also, that show doesn't have a comparison. It's part of all our vocabularies — the Tardis, Daleks, 'exterminate!' And everyone's Doctor until then was a white man. They are very different actors, but they all fit a specific mould — and I didn't."

Whittaker on What Sent Her "Into a Spiral" About Failing as the Doctor: "If Peter [Capaldi] hadn't been good as the Doctor, it would only have reflected on him. Whereas I felt that if I wasn't very good at this, I've f***ed it for other actors. I think it's completely unacceptable if that was the case, but that's how I felt."

Whittaker: The Doctor Is a Role Model for Boys No Matter Who Plays The Character: "It's never been questioned that I had to look up to men. So it was fascinating that for some, we [women] could not be role models. The Doctor is still the Doctor. But also, I was playing an alien! My gender was not the issue."

Whittaker on Advice She Gave Ncuti Gatwa: "The main thing is that it goes so quick. I still can't believe my time is over. I was absolutely grief-stricken when it ended, even though it was my choice. I felt like I'd given myself 20 paper cuts. I loved it so much. But oh my God, the lines are so hard to learn! So the other thing was: I hope you are better at learning lines than I was."

Whittaker Is Still All About "Doctor Who" Fans: "I'm like, 'Don't forget about me.' It's nice for me if people are still massive fans because it means I didn't kill it. If someone stops me and starts talking [about Doctor Who], I'll go on and on, and I can sense them trying to leave."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!