Doctor Who: The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot Sequel Not Happening: Davison

As the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary draws near, Peter Davison revealed that his pitch for a The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot sequel was rejected.

Nearly a decade ago, Doctor Who had its big 50th Anniversary, which was celebrated with the special episode "The Day of the Doctor," but also accompanied by "The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot," written and directed by former Doctor Peter Davison. The latter was a comedy spoof where Davison and fellow former Doctors Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, and even Paul McGann got miffed about not being written into the 50th anniversary special and conspired to sneak on the set and appear in the show. Now with the 60th Anniversary looming, Davison revealed he pitched a sequel to the comedy special but was ultimately rejected.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Davison said he and his wife, author Elizabeth Morton, came up with a pitch. "I came up with an idea. It was deemed, by those I showed it to, as utterly unacceptable, although I thought it was very funny!" said Davison. "It's a different world now. And I am always – I wouldn't say – pushing the boundaries. My sense of humour is maybe a little out of sync with the sense of humour that now exists…"

It was so perfect, and it just evolved – it started off so small; Peter was just going to film it himself. But the whole thing became – suddenly you'd go, 'Ian McKellen has agreed to be in it!' Peter Jackson said, 'Pop by!' It was phenomenal.

"To get that perfect storm, I think it would diminish the original Five(ish) Doctors if you tried to do it again," said Morton.

"I wouldn't have wanted to do it anyway unless I thought it could be as good or better," added Davison.

"So, in the end, it became very clear to me that there were too many compromises I'd be asked to make in the making of it, and I thought it just best to leave it alone – because the original was perfect!" Davison continued. "That's the trouble with my first experience with directing. As much as I enjoyed it enormously, I realised that I am too unmoving. I've not gained the talent of compromising with what I want!"

When someone says the powers that be deemed their pitch "unacceptable" and that they won't "compromise," it makes us wonder about that. It's probably for the best that the BBC rejected it if Davison was so certain his idea was too "very funny" for the BBC. Let's not forget that he, Baker, McCoy, and McGann were all invited to make guest appearances in Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who story, "The Power of the Doctor" in 2022.

Doctor Who: The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot is streaming on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

