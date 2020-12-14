Does CM Punk Have a Crush on Anna Kendrick?

CM Punk appeared recently on Renee Paquette's podcast, Oral Sessions, and though Bleeding Cool's Jude Terror already milked this podcast for clickbait articles last week, he apparently felt there was more work to be done and passed off the used transcripts to The Chadster. But Jude's loss is The Chadster's gain because I found some really juicy stuff in here as Punk talks about his desire to work with Jude's favorite wrestler, Dave Bautista, plus his secret crush on Anna Kendrick.

It started when Paquette asked who in Hollywood Punk most wants to work with. "I've tweeted this, and the list was: Dave Bautista," said Punk. I'll do something with Dave."

"He's in Dune," Punk added. "Like, I remember texting him and being like, dude, Dune, what the fuck?"

Punk also expressed a desire to work with O'Shea Jackson Jr., but Renee made things more personal when she asked Punk which actress would make his "perfect movie wife." Punk tried to play it off by pushing the decision onto his wife, April Mendez, at first, saying, "Oh, I don't know. You might be able to ask Ap' that, and she'll probably give you a better answer. She'll probably say like, maybe, I don't know, Anna Kendrick maybe?"

Paquette wasn't buying it, though. "Oh, OK," she said.

"Sorry," said Punk, laughing nervously. "Come on. Who doesn't like Pitch Perfect? Are you shitting me?"

"It's fine," said Paquette. "I get it, and I've seen it."

"You're ridiculous," Punk told her.

"I actually do like Anna Kendrick in a lot of different movies, but I feel like she kind of got cursed with that being just like rammed down our throats for too long," said Paquette. We get it. You're cute. You're funny. We get it."

"Right," agreed Punk.

"What a curse," Paquette added.

"I know. I'm cursed the same way," said Punk.

Will CM Punk get the gig he's looking for? Once the coronavirus pandemic is over and Punk can get his Hollywood career back on track, we'll see. It certainly couldn't go worse than the MMA thing.