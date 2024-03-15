Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cnn, don lemon, elon musk, opinion, twitter

Don Lemon Shares Elon Musk Interview Clips; "Pompous Fool": Musk

Don Lemon shared clips from his Elon Musk interview and why he believes Musk took issue, while Musk posts that Lemon is a "pompous fool."

Earlier this week, we learned that ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon & Twittter/X owner Elon Musk's business bromance that was built around Lemon's upcoming The Don Lemon Show had fallen apart. We're talking give-back-the-friendship-bracelets-level of falling apart. Lemon got a chance to interview Musk last week – and we're guessing that it didn't go well after Lemon posted that Musk killed the deal that he had with the social media service. Vowing to upload the interview to YouTube on Monday when the show debuts, Lemon was a guest on The View earlier today where he offered a preview of what viewers can expect. Along with clips from the interview (including a segment where Musk shared his thoughts on female and minority airline pilots), Lemon shares what his experience was like leading up to the interview and how he believes that Musk soured on the interview because Musk was expecting to be challenged on a number of issues.

And here's Musk letting us know that he considers Lemon a "pompous fool who spouts nonsense" – and that he's still more than happy to have Lemon upload his show to Twitter/X (looks like someone got a talking-to about advertising dollars from CEO Linda Yaccarino):

Even though I think Don 🍋 is a pompous fool who spouts nonsense, he is still free to upload his show to 𝕏 and will receive advertising revenue https://t.co/K5LiG3WiI5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X, which they announced as part of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices on their platform Lemon. He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday. That interview will remain the premiere episode of 'The Don Lemon Show' on Monday, March 18," shared in a lengthy statement on social media (yes, even Twitter/X) on Wednesday.

"Elon publicly encouraged me to join X with a new show, saying I would have his 'full support' and that his 'digital town square is for all.' He and his team pursued the deal in numerous conversations and made significant commitments about the support X would provide for the show. I made the decision to work with them in a unique partnership that I believed would ultimately assure that my work would be available to the most people in the largest possible venue. I took Elon and his management team's word that they, for the first time, were interested in working directly with new and diverse voices," Lemon added in his statement.

He continued, "There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide-ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election. We had a good conversation. Clearly, he felt differently. His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked, and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me." Here's a look at a video follow-up that Lemon shared, where he goes into more detail – promising more intel on what went down over the next few days: "Elon Musk is mad at me":

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!