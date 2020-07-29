Doom Patrol Season 2 Preview: Cliff, Caulder Are Going On Dad Patrol

When this week's episode of DC Universe and HBO Max's Doom Patrol opens its doors, it does so with a ton of metaphorical laundry still to fold (making "Dad Patrol" just like every other episode, now that we think about it). So let's see: Kipling (Mark Sheppard) and Caulder (Timothy Dalton) are about to have a long-overdue discussion about Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro). Cliff (Brendan Fraser) looks like he's about to make his 983rd attempt at being a decent dad, Rita's (April Bowlby) getting her superhero groove on (and it looks like Roni (Karen Obilom) will, too), Mr. Nobody is nowhere in the White Space, and Jane (Diane Guerrero) discovers a change to her "transit system." All of which sets things up nicely for the following preview images and promo for this week's chapter

Doom Patrol season 2, episode 8 "Dad Patrol": Determined to prove her worth in The Underground, Jane brings Larry to rural Arkansas to help her retrieve an invaluable item. Meanwhile, Niles organizes a special day for Dorothy, who hides a personal development from her declining father. And Cliff gives father/daughter bonding with Clara (guest star Bethany Anne Lind) his best shot, while Rita embraces her superhero status as "The Beekeeper" and Vic is forced to confront the real Roni.

Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles' daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

This season introduces viewers to the small screen's versions of The Candlemaker (voice of Lex Lang), Red Jack (Roger Floyd), Doctor Tyme (Brandon Perea), and The SeX-Men (Michael Tourek's Kiss, Michael Shenefelt's Cuddles, and Tracey Bonner's Torture). The Candlemaker is a psychic entity "big bad" who feeds off of mankind's fear of the apocalypse; while Red Jack (Floyd) claims to have created the universe, was once Jack the Ripper, and dines on pain and suffering (you see the similarities, right?). Doctor Tyme is a time-controlled villain who eventually redeems himself and goes on to help the team. The SeX-Men is not only a "wink, wink, nudge, nudge" to Marvel's not-so-merry mutant team, but also a government-sponsored team of "Mulders" and "Scullys" who investigate supernatural situations of the more sexual kind. Captain Kiss, Lieutenant Cuddle, and Lieutenant Torture would eventually go on to work alongside our heroes.

The DC Universe and HBO Max series Doom Patrol stars April Bowlby as Rita Farr / Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis / Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan as Clifford "Cliff" Steele / Robotman, Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief, Alan Tudyk as Eric Morden / Mr. Nobody, Abigail Shapiro as Dorothy Spinner, Devan Chandler Long as Flex Mentallo, and Karen Obilom as Roni Evers. A reimagining of the superhero DC characters originally written and drawn by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Chris Dingess serving as executive producers.