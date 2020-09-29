Dr. Death: All-Female Directing Team Set for Peacock Limited Series

The case that made headlines in true crime news of a former doctor, Dr. Christopher Duntsch, maiming or directly killing his patients during their spinal surgeries, is now headed to Peacock as a limited series, Dr. Death What makes this true-crime series special isn't the story alone but who is set to direct it. Maggie Kiley is in charge of directing for the first two parts of the series, but she's not the only woman in charge of part of the production for those two episodes. Kat Westergaard is in charge of cinematography for those episodes in the series, her past work done in shows like Search Party and director of photography for Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. Before working on Dr. Death, Kiley directed many favorites such as Dirty John, American Horror Story 1984, Riverdale, and even Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Other women set to direct in the limited series are Jennifer Morrison for the third and fourth episodes, and So Yong Kim will do the remaining episodes. Morrison is known for her acting roles in House and Once Upon a Time, but recently she's stepped into directing an episode of the show Euphoria. For Kim, recent directing credits include work on the show Room 104 on HBO. Each director's style will come with unique perspectives on the fascinating and disturbing story that is Dr. Death. The halting of production and the original director, Stephen Frears, leaving the show had made everything seem on pause for the foreseeable future. And while the pandemic has halted many parts of production for the series, as well as many others, these pioneering directors are set to take hold of the intriguing story and move forward with it. The cast includes big names such as Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater. Hopefully, audiences will see more directing from this team in the future, for now, we await the tale of Dr. Death on the small screen, which has yet to establish a premiere date.