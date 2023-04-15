Drew McIntyre Teases Ultimate Betrayal: Will He Leave WWE for AEW?! WWE's Drew McIntyre blacks out his Twitter 🖤, fueling suspicions of a WWE exit and AEW debut! 😱 The Chadster dishes on this unfair drama! 📺💔

Auughh man! 😫 So unfair! The Chadster can't believe what's happening right now! WWE superstar Drew McIntyre has gone and 🖤 blacked out his Twitter profile, removing all those precious references to the one and only WWE. Not only that, but he's also gotten rid of any imagery related to WWE on his profile. What's the deal, Drew? 🤔🥺 People are starting to speculate that McIntyre and WWE may not have come to terms on a new contract, making McIntyre a potential free agent. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

The Chadster remembers fondly Drew's first run in WWE, where he was dubbed as the "Chosen One." Of course, like any true fan, The Chadster despised his time spent away from WWE, building a name for himself without their help. It's just so unfair! 😠🤬 It's common knowledge WWE doesn't like when wrestlers get over without them, and The Chadster agrees wholeheartedly.🙌

Then, we saw the glorious return of McIntyre to WWE, and everything seemed worth it. The Chadster could finally breathe easy, knowing his beloved Chosen One was back where he belongs. 💖💪 Drew brought nothing but the best to WWE, even becoming champion during those dark, dark days of the pandemic. 🦠🥇

So now The Chadster finds himself in this bizarre situation where if Drew actually leaves WWE, it would be nothing shorter than the ultimate betrayal, literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back. 😔💔 Especially if he wound up in AEW and possibly main-evented their upcoming Wembley Stadium show with his undeniable UK drawing power. Well, The Chadster would never forgive Drew for that, mark The Chadster's words. 😡🤺

What really cheeses The Chadster off is the idea that Tony Khan has been spying on The Chadster to find out who his favorite WWE Superstars are so he can try to lure them away. 😱 Just the other day, The Chadster noticed some 📝 paperwork in his office seemed out of place. What else could it be besides Tony Khan sneaking in and rifling through The Chadster's things in order to find new ways to cheese The Chadster off?! And that's not all, The Chadster even found the White Claw seltzer 🥤 in the fridge rearranged! 😨 Plus, the radio station presets 📻 in The Chadster's beloved Mazda Miata were changed suspiciously. Even The Chadster's choice of scented candles 🕯️ have suddenly become… different. Why, Tony, why?! 😩

Tony, if you're reading this: just stop. The Chadster demands it. ✋🛑

The Chadster, however, holds on to the hope that this is all a work and that Drew McIntyre will stay in WWE forever. After all, they need him for the extremely important role of losing to Roman Reigns to help The Tribal Chief look strong. 💪🌟 Plus, McIntyre really does owe WWE everything. Think about it: if they hadn't fired him that first time, he never would have had the motivation to become big outside WWE in the first place. It's a no-brainer. 🧠💯

So, what do you think, fellow WWE devotees? Will Drew McIntyre betray us all and stab Vince McMahon in the back? 😵💔 Or will this all turn out to be an elaborate storyline? 🕵️‍♂️🎭 Only time will tell, but until then, The Chadster will keep his eyes peeled 👀 and continue to be one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling (along with Ryan Satin and Ariel Helwani). 🤨🧐📰